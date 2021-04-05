Plant Roadmap Workshops Empower Process Piping Companies

ATLANTA, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Software, a leading systems integrator for the architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing industries, has announced a new business outcome-driven workshop series complete with implementation guides for companies that do process piping and are using or looking to implement AutoCAD Plant 3D.

Each Plant Roadmap Workshop provides a comprehensive review of client workflows, establishes clear goals for an implementation, and defines detailed roadmaps to achieve the customer's goals. The service includes a review by industry-renowned Applied Software Plant 3D experts of the customer's existing project templates, workflows, documentation, and standards, followed by a workshop session to review and capture goals. Using results, targets and priorities from the workshop, a guide is developed that summarizes the insights, requirements, configuration, training, and workflows that enable the customer to establish the optimal path for accomplishing their goals.

The Plant Roadmap Workshops give Applied Software customers visibility into the configuration, training and documentation they need to be successful," said David Wolfe, Director of Process Plant Services. "These technology and process solutions enable our customers' teams to be more efficient and effective."

About Applied Software

Applied Software, a full-service premier systems integrator for the AEC, MEP, fabrication, and manufacturing industries, is on a mission to transform industries by empowering our clients and championing innovation with real-world expert consultants. With a broad range of world-class solutions, services and training, Applied has been helping clients achieve a competitive advantage since 1982. For more information visit www.asti.com.

