Plantation Realtor® Takes Office as 2026 President of Florida Realtors®

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck Bonfiglio, broker-owner of AAA Realty Group in Plantation, will be installed as president of Florida Realtors, the state's largest professional trade association with 230,000-plus members, this week during the state association's 2026 Mid-Winter Business Meetings, Jan. 8-11, at the Hyatt Regency Orlando.

Florida Realtors® 2026 President Chuck Bonfiglio Jr.

"Stepping into this role, I'm encouraged by the momentum we're seeing in real estate overall and especially here in Florida," he said. "We take the responsibility of representing our members seriously and stay focused on what's in their best interest."

Looking to 2026, Bonfiglio expects continued progress on key issues affecting Florida homeowners. "Taxes, insurance and affordability remain at the forefront, and we're tracking them closely," he said. "As the market adjusts, we're optimistic that improved conditions will help create more opportunity for Floridians and support the strong demand from families and businesses moving to our state."

A leader in regional, state and national real estate associations, Bonfiglio is a member of Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® and a former president of his local association. He is active in residential brokerage, and for more than a decade, has served on numerous committees and task forces for Florida Realtors and the National Association of Realtors®.

As president of the state association, Bonfiglio intends to focus on helping Realtors deliver the highest level of service to their customers, clients and the communities they serve through innovation, advocacy and support for their business success. "Advocacy has always been at the core of what we do, and it will stay at the forefront," he said. "Affordability remains a major focus across the country, and we want to make sure our members have clear, reliable information to help the people they serve navigate those challenges."

Florida Realtors' slate of officers for 2026 includes President-Elect Jorge Guerra Jr., from Miami; Vice President Jeff Levine, of Boca Raton; Treasurer Cyndee Haydon, from Seminole (Tampa Bay); Secretary Fernando Arencibia Jr., of Miami; and CEO Margy Grant.

Florida Realtors® is The Voice for Real Estate® in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to over 230,000 members in 50 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Media Center website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

SOURCE Florida Realtors