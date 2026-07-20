Plant.Digital Selects Quest Global as a Strategic Partner to Accelerate AI Driven Asset Reliability and Integrity Across the GCC Region

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Through this partnership, Plant.Digital and Quest Global will work together to accelerate the implementation of industrial digital solutions, improving asset performance and reliability, enhancing operational insights, and driving faster value realization across Plant.Digital's client ecosystem. Quest Global has been selected for its deep domain expertise and proven execution capability in delivering complex digital transformation for asset-intensive industries across the global energy industry landscape.

Seated — Oliver Braun, Chief Commercial Officer, Plant.Digital (L) and Suraj R, Global Business Head, Energy & Utilities, Quest Global, and at the back (L to R) — Khalil Sharif, Digital Solutions Sr. Manager, Plant.Digital; Narayanaswamy V N, Vice President MENA, Quest Global; Haider AlHuraifi, Business Development Consultant, Plant.Digital; Abu Omar Mohammed AlArfaj, Plant.Digital; Alaa Malibari, Chief Operation Officer, Plant.Digital

The partnership will focus on accelerating operational excellence and ROI value creation by applying proven approaches shaped by Plant.Digital's and Quest Global's extensive experience. A key aspect of the partnership is a shared commitment to local capability development in Saudi Arabia, aligned with the goals of Vision 2030. This includes building a skilled local talent pool and competency frameworks that support long-term capability creation and execution excellence within the Kingdom. The engagement will expand progressively across assets, affiliates, and regions, establishing a strong foundation for long-term collaboration. As the partnership evolves, Plant.Digital and Quest Global will collaborate to develop AI-enabled solutions that strengthen decision-making and support higher asset reliability and carbon reduction through greater energy efficiency.

Speaking on this strategic collaboration, Suraj R, Global Business Head, Energy & Utilities, Quest Global, said: "Quest Global is truly excited to partner with Plant.Digital as their strategic transformation partner. This collaboration marks an important milestone in our journey to deliver transformative digital & engineering solutions across the energy value chain. Through this partnership, we will bring together deep engineering expertise and digital capabilities to drive accelerated value realization, enhanced asset performance, and meaningful operational outcomes. We also look forward to contributing to the development of local capabilities within the Kingdom, supporting long-term, sustainable growth."

Plant.Digital CEO, Norm Gilsdorf, welcomed the new partnership: "This partnership with Quest Global is a significant step forward in our journey to revolutionize asset management, ensuring our clients thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape. We will deliver the next generation asset intelligence through deploying a fully integrated asset management solution based on the latest innovation standards for asset reliability, integrity, safety, and predictive analytics while optimizing end-user adoption to fully realize the expected ROI."

ABOUT PLANT.DIGITAL

Plant.Digital is a joint venture between Aramco and Honeywell, established to accelerate value-added digital transformation in the operations of industrial manufacturers across sectors including energy, chemicals, mining, and power generation. Aligned with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030, Plant.Digital is enabling in-Kingdom value and strengthening local capabilities with a clear mandate to deliver higher ROI, lower operational risk, and sustainable performance improvement. Plant.Digital supports stakeholders across digital, reliability, maintenance, safety, and process engineering functions. Solutions span process optimization, asset reliability and integrity, predictive analytics, mass and energy balance optimization, process safety, and operator performance all backed by demonstrated, measurable results across major operators.

ABOUT QUEST GLOBAL

At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we have been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 20 countries, with over 104 global delivery centers, our 23,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise & diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster & more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries.

SOURCE Quest Global