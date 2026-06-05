Planted Provisioning Grows Its Community Roots with The Mamas Network Partnership

Mother's Day Weekend giving, Smoke & Flow sponsorship, and local event support highlight Planted's ongoing role as a community-first cannabis retailer

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planted Provisioning announced a new community partnership with The Mamas Network, a Michigan-based nonprofit organization dedicated to creating supportive, inclusive spaces where mothers and parents can connect, find resources, and feel less alone.

Planted x The Mamas Network

As part of the partnership, Planted Provisioning donated a portion of sales from Mother's Day Weekend to support the organization. The company will also serve as the official sponsor of The Mamas Network's upcoming Smoke & Flow season, helping support a community-centered series rooted in mindful consumption, movement, connection, and shared support.

For Planted Provisioning, the partnership reflects a broader commitment to showing up for the communities it serves in ways that extend beyond retail. By supporting organizations that create welcoming, judgment-free spaces for adults, Planted continues to build on its mission of making cannabis feel more informed, approachable, and connected to everyday life.

The partnership with The Mamas Network comes as Planted enters a busy summer season of community involvement across Southeast and Mid-Michigan. Through chamber partnerships, nonprofit fundraisers, regional festivals, and in-person activations, the company is continuing to invest in events that bring neighbors, local businesses, and community organizations together.

Planted's summer community calendar includes support for the Northfield Township Police Department Charity Golf Outing benefiting the T. Wall Foundation, the Fenton Freedom Festival, Country Boots and Beats in downtown Brighton, and the Lyon Area Golf Cup. These events build on Planted's growing presence as a regional community partner and reflect the company's ongoing effort to participate in local culture with professionalism, care, and purpose.

That involvement also extends beyond the summer season. During the holidays, Planted partnered with Whitmore Lake's Adopt-a-Family Program to help support local families in need. The company also purchased the remaining Christmas tree inventory from the Kiwanis Club of Whitmore Lake and gave the trees away to community members — a simple gesture rooted in the belief that sometimes joy, relief, and connection can be found in the smallest acts of generosity.

"Our work in the community goes far beyond our role as a cannabis retailer," said Matthew Ritz, Owner/CEO of Planted Provisioning. "We want to be a thoughtful partner, a responsible business, and a company that shows up for the places our customers and team members call home. Whether we're supporting a nonprofit, sponsoring a local fundraiser, participating in a chamber event, or helping make the holidays a little brighter for local families, our goal is simple: to contribute in ways that feel genuine, useful, and lasting."

Planted Provisioning has continued expanding its community engagement through partnerships with regional chambers of commerce, local nonprofits, and organizations focused on connection, access, and public good. The company's approach emphasizes responsible visibility, adult education, sustainability, and thoughtful participation in community spaces.

The partnership with The Mamas Network also highlights Planted's belief that cannabis conversations should be rooted in honesty, responsibility, and real life. By supporting Smoke & Flow and The Mamas Network's broader mission, Planted is helping create space for adults to gather, connect, and engage with cannabis culture in a more grounded and intentional way.

As Michigan's regulated cannabis market continues to evolve, Planted Provisioning remains committed to serving as a responsible, community-first retailer. Through its summer partnerships, nonprofit support, and local engagement, the company continues to demonstrate how licensed cannabis businesses can contribute meaningfully to their communities while maintaining a strong focus on compliance, education, and accountability.

About Planted Provisioning

Planted Provisioning is a licensed cannabis retailer serving Michigan through locations in Whitmore Lake and Bay City. The company is committed to compliance, operational excellence, community engagement, and improving access through thoughtful retail and delivery experiences.

About The Mamas Network

The Mamas Network is a Michigan-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization creating supportive spaces, resources, and community programming so that no mama feels alone in their journey through motherhood.

Media Contact:

Alex Martin

Marketing Director

Planted Provisioning

[email protected]

SOURCE Planted Provisioning