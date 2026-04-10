Planted Provisioning Welcomes Northfield Township Approval of Extended Cannabis Delivery Hours

Extended delivery window strengthens compliance, improves route flexibility, and expands access for Michigan consumers across four counties

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planted Provisioning today announced its support for Northfield Township's approval of extended cannabis delivery hours, a change that will allow the company to better serve adult use consumers across Livingston, Oakland, Wayne, and Washtenaw counties from its Whitmore Lake location.

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The updated policy gives licensed cannabis delivery operators greater flexibility to complete deliveries later into the evening, improving access for Michigan consumers whose work schedules or family obligations make traditional retail hours less convenient. The change also helps operators maintain compliance when traffic, road construction, or adverse weather conditions create unavoidable delays while drivers complete their assigned routes.

For Planted Provisioning, the adjustment represents both a service improvement and a commonsense regulatory update that reflects the realities of operating a safe, compliant cannabis delivery program in Michigan.

"Extended delivery hours allow us to better meet the needs of the communities we serve," said Michael Lewis, owner of Planted Provisioning. "Many Michiganders are working during the same 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. window maintained by most retailers across the state. This change helps us reach customers more effectively, while continuing to prioritize safety, compliance, and professionalism in every delivery."

Planted Provisioning serves a wide geographic area from its Whitmore Lake facility, coordinating deliveries across multiple counties with a strong emphasis on operational discipline, customer communication, and regulatory compliance. By expanding the delivery window, the company can more efficiently route drivers, reduce pressure caused by time constrained scheduling, and provide a better overall customer experience.

"This is a meaningful improvement for both customers and operators," said Matthew Ritz, owner of Planted Provisioning. "It gives us more flexibility to build smarter routes, better manage real world travel conditions, and ensure our team can complete deliveries responsibly and in full compliance. It is a positive step for the industry and for the customers who rely on delivery as a convenient access point."

Planted Provisioning noted that the change is especially important in Michigan, where weather and road conditions can shift quickly and materially affect travel times. The extended delivery window gives licensed operators additional room to adapt without compromising service quality or compliance standards.

"Safe, legal cannabis delivery depends on thoughtful logistics," said Derek Merlini, owner of Planted Provisioning. "When road conditions, distance, or evening traffic affect timing, having a more realistic delivery window helps us operate the right way. We are grateful to see a policy decision that supports responsible operators and improves access for working adults throughout our service area."

Planted Provisioning will continue adjusting its delivery logistics and internal routing practices to align with the updated hours, giving customers greater flexibility while maintaining the company's established standards for safety, accountability, and compliance.

As Michigan's regulated cannabis market continues to evolve, Planted Provisioning believes practical policy updates like this one will help licensed businesses better serve consumers while reinforcing the integrity of the legal market.

About Planted Provisioning

Planted Provisioning is a licensed cannabis retailer serving Michigan through locations in Whitmore Lake and Bay City. The company delivers across the greater Eastern Michigan area using a fleet of electric vehicles and is committed to compliance, operational excellence, and improving access through thoughtful retail and delivery experiences. Planted Provisioning was recently recognized as Business of the Year by the Greater Brighton Chamber of Commerce.

Media Contact:

Alex Martin

Marketing Director

Planted Provisioning

SOURCE Planted Provisioning