Hormel Foods Recognized for Having One of the Nation's Top Internship Programs

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation, a Fortune 500 global branded food company, announced today that it was once again recognized by Vault as having one of the top 150 internship programs in the country. The company's award-winning summer internship program was recognized in the categories of Best Internships for Engineering; as well as Sales, Marketing and Communications.

"We are honored to be recognized among the top 150 best internship programs in the nation," said Amy Sheehan, director of talent acquisition at Hormel Foods. "This year, we had the privilege of welcoming nearly 100 college students into our program. At Hormel Foods, our focus is on providing an inclusive and meaningful experience for every intern. Our aim is to create valuable opportunities for those ready to launch their careers and experience what it's like to work for an industry-leading Fortune 500 food company."

Vault surveyed more than 20,000 interns asking them to rate their experiences in specific areas including:

Career development (including four separate ratings for training and mentoring, quality of assignments, real-life experience, networking opportunities);

Employment prospects (opportunity to obtain a full-time job with this organization);

Quality of life (company culture, hours, work-life balance, flexibility);

Compensation;

Diversity (including four separate ratings for diversity with respect to women, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals and other underrepresented groups);

Interview process (application process, requirements, number of interviews).

"We typically convert 70% of our interns into full-time team members," said Makinna Lee, manager of talent acquisition at Hormel Foods. "We have worked incredibly hard to build our program and provide our interns with a best-in-class experience."

To view the Vault list of top-ranked internships, visit: Vault Internship Page.

