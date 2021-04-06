PlantX Announces New YouTube Series to Showcase Products and Educate Consumers

"Having a media presence further establishes the PlantX brand while aiding customers in their decision-making process for what to purchase online. Looking at pictures and reading ingredients is great, but being able to actually see people taste and compare different products creates excitement around the products involved," said PlantX CEO Julia Frank. "We believe media content will increase enthusiasm for the brands being featured on the program."

"We are so excited to launch this series. Customer education is one of our priorities, and Taste This! is exactly the quality content that will contribute to that," said PlantX Founder Sean Dollinger. "Adam's experience and plant-based lifestyle only enhance the production and we are thrilled to have him producing the show."

Kruger is an on-camera and live event host, producer, podcaster and longtime vegan. Kruger hosted and produced over 150 segments for the hit lifestyle series "This Is LA". Most recently, he launched the podcast "Enhanced Living" which is available on major streaming platforms.

"Adam is a true professional and having him at the helm of the series brings peace of mind," said PlantX CMO Alex Hoffman. "After conceiving this idea, I knew exactly what I wanted to create for the series. Adam brought it to life, and I can't wait to see more."

The series teaser can be found here. The first episode of "Taste This!" will air on Friday, April 9th 2021 at 6pm PST.

About Adam Kruger

Adam Kruger is a longtime vegan with over 20 years' experience in the entertainment industry. Originally from Montréal, Adam moved to Los Angeles after completing his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University. Kruger has achieved success in television hosting and standup comedy, while also running a live event business of his own since 2013. Kruger has been a keynote speaker in front of thousands of people, is an avid fitness enthusiast and also completed a 200 hour comprehensive yoga and Ayurveda instructor training. Krueger has been on a plant-based diet since 2009 and became a vegan in 2016.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/.

To visit the Company's YouTube channel, click here.

