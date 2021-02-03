PlantX Appoints José Abbo as Chairman of Advisory Team

With more than 30 years of financial experience, Mr. Abbo is a prominent leader, writer and visionary in the capital markets sector. As a strategist for Safra Company , a distributing company for healthy food products, Mr. Abbo offered invaluable insight that contributed to the Safra's growth. Mr. Abbo's commitment to excellence has consistently been proven throughout his many roles, including as a financial advisor and investment consultant.

Mr. Abbo's expertise will bring business development and leadership skills to assist with fostering innovation and collaboration across the Company.

"We are thrilled and honoured to have Mr. Abbo join PlantX," said Sean Dollinger, PlantX founder. "His appointment as the Chairman of our Advisory Team is a testament to PlantX's commitment to attracting exceptional professionals who are dedicated to our mission to improve lives and grow are leaders in the plant-based industry."

PlantX Advisory Team

In addition to Mr. Abbo, the Advisory Team consists of the following members:

Ralph Moxness – President of Greenfields Investment Corporation, a firm he founded in 1987 that specializes in advisory services related to mergers & acquisitions and corporate finance. He has extensive experience in banking and finance.

Michael Galloro – an accomplished financial executive with over 25 years of experience. He works closely with emerging private and publicly listed companies.

Bernie Tevel – brings a background in sales and marketing to the PlantX team. He has worked in fashion and manufacturing throughout most of his professional life.

Joel Milgram – Former CFO and Proprietor of Milgram & Company until the company was acquired by C.H. Robinson in 2017. C.H Robinson was ranked as one of Canada's 50 best managed companies by the National Post, Deloitte and CIBC. He has served on finance committees for various schools and charities, is currently a canvasser for Federation CJA, and focuses on mentoring in the fashion industry.

Johnny Karls – brings many years of experience in worldwide distribution.

John Di Girolamo – an experienced investor and entrepreneur with 20 years of global business experience in both the public and private sectors.

Fred Leigh – has played a key founding and executive role in the junior resources sector for nearly four decades and has founded and invested in many public companies. He plays a critical role at Forbes & Manhattan, a private merchant bank, in assisting CEOs and CFOs in funding, market support, and business advice.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

About José Abbo

José Abbo has more than 30 years of experience in the financial sector as a senior executive, having developed numerous benchmark studies, financial performance analyses, competitive intelligence analyses and economic analyses and research. In 2012, he was appointed member of the Board of Directors of the Panama Savings Fund (State Sovereign Fund), for a period of seven years, a position which has just been ratified for a second term. Mr. Abbo is a prominent speaker who is consistently invited to international events and is a published author in The Economist and the Wall Street Journal. In 2000, Mr. Abbo achieved international prestige upon publishing a book titled 'Divisando Wall Street' on analyzing securities markets and companies. In 2008, he published another book called 'The Big Gamble: Are You Investing or Speculating," co-written with José D. Ronca.

