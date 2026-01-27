Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District Announces Resignation of Executive Director Charles D. Tillotson

BELLE CHASSE, La., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Louisiana Gateway Port in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, announced the resignation of Executive Director Charles D. Tillotson, effective immediately. Mr. Tillotson, who has led the Port through a period of historic infrastructure growth, will step down to pursue new opportunities.

During his tenure, Mr. Tillotson was instrumental in advancing the Port's most ambitious capital projects to date. Under his leadership, the Port secured critical federal funding, including the $7.4M RAISE grant for the Peters Road Bridge and Extension and the $8M federal earmark for the Peters Road Rail Bypass. Most recently, his team oversaw the successful completion of the Phase I Navy Business Case Analysis, providing a vital roadmap for integrating Port operations with national readiness goals at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans Click to open side panel for more information. Additionally, he led the 30% design submission to the Surface Transportation Board for the 11-Mile LGT Mainline Rail Extension—a project that included unprecedented community outreach and alignment protections for the historic Ironton Community.

"We appreciate Mr. Tillotson's dedication to the Louisiana Gateway Port's mission," said Llyod "Ronnie" Newsom, Chairman of the Port. "The strategic milestones achieved over the past two years, particularly the groundbreaking Navy Business Case, have laid a robust foundation for the Port's future as a global intermodal hub. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

The Port Commission will convene in the coming weeks to discuss the transition plan and the process for selecting a successor.

Operations at the Port's facilities, including the Belle Chasse and Pointe-a-la-Hache ferries, continue without interruption.

About the Louisiana Gateway Port

The Louisiana Gateway Port, located at the mouth of the Mississippi River, is a leading maritime hub along the Gulf Coast. With its strategic location on the Mississippi River, the Port plays a pivotal role in fostering economic growth, supporting local industries, and connecting communities. Equipped with modern terminals and facilities, the Port handles a diverse range of cargo and implements environmentally sustainable practices. The Port owns and operates the ferry system in Plaquemines Parish—an essential connectivity asset. Through its operations, the Port generates employment opportunities, stimulates regional economic diversification, and fuels long-term prosperity.

