Plasma Fractionation Market to grow by USD 10.00 billion, 5.81% YOY growth expected in 2024, North America to Experience Maximum Growth - Technavio

The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases drives the growth, with the growing elderly population and related disorders as a major trend and ADMA Biologics Inc., Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd., and CSL Ltd. are some of the major players.

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plasma Fractionation Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The plasma fractionation market is estimated to grow by USD 10.00 billion during 2023-2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.09%. North America will contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In North America, the Plasma Fractionation Market is experiencing significant growth, which is driven by established plasma collection centers and a culture of voluntary plasma donation in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The region benefits from a consistent plasma supply, supported by government and non-governmental organizations. The growth is further propelled by the expansion of hospital services and an increasing demand for plasma fractionation in medical care procedures involving blood transfusions. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period(2018 to 2022) and forecast period (2024-2028) - View a FREE Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plasma Fractionation Market 2024-2028

What is one of the major drivers for the growth during the forecast period?

The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, particularly Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD), is a key driver for the Plasma Fractionation Market. Plasma-derived products derived from fractionation find applications in various therapeutic indications beyond respiratory diseases, contributing to market growth. Increased awareness, improved diagnostics, and early identification of respiratory diseases prompt the demand for plasma-derived products, fostering market expansion.

What are the factors challenging the growth during the forecast period?

Although factors such as the growing elderly population and related disorders fuel the growth, the stringent government regulations regarding the safety of plasma-derived products may hamper the growth, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a FREE Sample Report

What are some major companies in the industry?

The plasma fractionation market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

The plasma fractionation market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ADMA Biologics Inc., Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd., CSL Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GC Biopharma Corp., Grifols SA, Hemarus Plasma, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Kamada Ltd., Kedrion S.p.A, LFB SA, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Octapharma AG, PlasmaGen BioSciences Pvt. Ltd., Prothya Biosolutions Netherlands BV, Sanquin, SK Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Virchow Laboratories Ltd.

What are some of the performance indicators?

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Which segment is significant during the forecast period?

By Product, the immunoglobulins segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

What are the technological trends shaping the industry?

The Plasma Fractionation Market involves the separation of blood plasma into essential components like Albumin, Immunoglobulins, and Coagulation Factors. Plasma-derived therapeutics, including Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG), Factor VIII, and Factor IX, address conditions like Hemophilia and Immunodeficiency Disorders. Market trends emphasize efficient Plasma Collection, rigorous Purification Processes, and Pathogen Inactivation for regulatory compliance, with companies driving innovation in the field.

