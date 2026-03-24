Plasma Fractionation Market to Reach USD 51.06 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Immunoglobulins and Growing Prevalence of Immune Disorders | MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research report published by MarkNtel Advisors, the Global Plasma Fractionation Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.15% during 2026–2032. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of immunological and hematological disorders, rising demand for plasma-derived therapies, expanding applications of immunoglobulins, and advancements in plasma processing technologies.

Regionally, North America leads the Global Plasma Fractionation Market, accounting for approximately 54% of the total market share in 2026. The region's dominance is supported by well-established plasma collection infrastructure, strong presence of leading biopharmaceutical companies, high healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness regarding plasma-derived therapeutics.

Global Plasma Fractionation Market Key Takeaways

The Global Plasma Fractionation Market was valued at USD 32.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 35.7 billion in 2026 to USD 51.06 billion by 2032, reflecting steady market expansion driven by rising demand for plasma-derived therapies and growing clinical applications.

By product type, Immunoglobulins accounted for nearly 60% of the market share in 2026, driven by their extensive use in treating primary and secondary immunodeficiency disorders, autoimmune diseases, and neurological conditions.

By application, the Immunology segment captured approximately 36% of the Global Plasma Fractionation Market in 2026, supported by increasing diagnosis rates of immune-related disorders and expanding therapeutic indications.

The presence of leading global and regional biopharmaceutical companies continues to strengthen the competitive landscape through investments in plasma collection networks, product innovation, and advanced fractionation technologies.

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Core Drivers Supporting the Global Expansion of Plasma Fractionation

Rising Prevalence of Immunological and Rare Disorders

The increasing global burden of immunological and rare disorders is a primary factor driving the demand for plasma-derived therapies. Conditions such as primary immunodeficiency, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), and hereditary angioedema are witnessing a steady rise in diagnosis rates worldwide.

As a result, plasma-derived products, particularly immunoglobulins, have become essential in managing these conditions by enhancing immune response and improving patient outcomes. Furthermore, growing awareness, improved screening programs, and advancements in diagnostic capabilities are contributing to earlier detection and treatment, thereby significantly boosting the demand for these life-saving therapies.

Growing Demand for Immunoglobulins Across Therapeutic Areas

Building on the rising disease burden, immunoglobulins continue to serve as the cornerstone of plasma fractionation, owing to their extensive application across immunology, neurology, hematology, and infectious disease treatments. The increasing clinical adoption of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) therapies is further accelerating market growth.

In addition, the growing preference for home-based care and long-term disease management solutions is supporting the rapid uptake of SCIG therapies. This shift not only enhances patient convenience and treatment adherence but also reduces the burden on healthcare facilities, thereby reinforcing the overall demand for immunoglobulin products.

Advancements in Plasma Processing and Fractionation Technologies

Alongside rising therapeutic demand, continuous advancements in plasma processing and fractionation technologies are playing a crucial role in shaping market growth. Modern techniques such as chromatography, nanofiltration, and advanced viral inactivation methods are significantly improving the purity, safety, and efficiency of plasma-derived products.

Moreover, the integration of innovative filtration systems and hybrid processing technologies is enabling manufacturers to optimize plasma utilization and scale production effectively. These technological improvements are essential in meeting the growing global demand while maintaining stringent safety and quality standards.

Key Obstacles Affecting the Global Plasma Fractionation Market Growth

Limited Plasma Supply and High Production Complexity

Despite the strong growth outlook, the plasma fractionation market faces notable challenges related to limited plasma supply and the complexity of production processes. Plasma collection remains highly regulated and heavily dependent on donor availability, which can lead to supply constraints and impact product availability.

Furthermore, the fractionation process involves sophisticated infrastructure, rigorous quality control measures, and strict regulatory compliance, all of which contribute to high operational costs. However, increasing investments in plasma collection networks, along with ongoing technological advancements, are expected to gradually alleviate these challenges and support sustainable market expansion in the coming years.

Market Analysis by Product Type, Application & Region

By product type, immunoglobulins dominated the Global Plasma Fractionation Market, accounting for nearly 60% share in 2026, primarily due to their extensive therapeutic applications in treating immune deficiencies, autoimmune disorders, and neurological conditions. Their widespread clinical adoption, coupled with increasing demand for intravenous and subcutaneous formulations, continues to reinforce segment growth. In addition to immunoglobulins, other product categories such as coagulation factor concentrates and albumin are contributing significantly to overall market expansion. These products play a critical role in hemophilia treatment, surgical care, and critical care management, thereby supporting consistent demand across diverse medical settings globally.

By application, the immunology segment held a leading share of approximately 36% in 2026, driven by the rising prevalence of immune deficiencies and autoimmune disorders worldwide. The growing need for effective long-term treatment solutions has significantly increased the adoption of plasma-derived therapies within this segment. Furthermore, advancements in diagnostic capabilities and improved disease awareness are contributing to early intervention and higher treatment rates. Alongside immunology, other application areas such as neurology and hematology are gaining considerable traction, supported by the expanding clinical use of plasma-derived products in managing neurological disorders, bleeding conditions, and other chronic diseases.

Regionally, North America dominated the Global Plasma Fractionation Market, capturing approximately 54% of the total market share in 2026. This leadership is attributed to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, well-established plasma collection networks, and the strong presence of leading biopharmaceutical companies. Additionally, high healthcare expenditure and favorable regulatory frameworks further support market growth in the region.

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Innovation Momentum Driving Advancements in Plasma Therapies and Patient-Centric Care

The Global Plasma Fractionation Market is witnessing steady progress driven by continuous innovation, regulatory approvals, and a growing focus on enhancing patient convenience. In June 2025, CSL achieved a significant milestone with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of ANDEMBRY® (garadacimab-gxii) for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in patients aged 12 years and older. Notably, this therapy represents the first treatment targeting factor XIIa at the initiation of the HAE cascade. Its once-monthly, subcutaneous autoinjector format not only reduces the frequency of HAE attacks but also expands preventative treatment options for patients suffering from this rare and potentially life-threatening condition.

Building on this momentum, in July 2025, Takeda announced that the U.S. FDA granted 510(k) clearance for its HyHub™ and HyHub™ Duo vial access devices, designed to simplify the administration of HYQVIA®, a plasma-derived immunoglobulin therapy. These single-use devices are aimed at reducing preparation steps for subcutaneous infusion, thereby improving ease of use in both home and clinical settings. Developed with direct input from patients and caregivers, the devices are expected to be available in the U.S. in the second half of 2025. This advancement underscores the industry's growing emphasis on patient-centric innovations and improved treatment accessibility.

Major Plasma Fractionation Companies Operating Worldwide

Key companies shaping innovation and competition include:

CSL Behring

Grifols, S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Octapharma AG

Kedrion Biopharma

ADMA Biologics, Inc.

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Biotest AG

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Kamada Ltd.

GC Biopharma Corp.

PlasmaGen BioSciences Pvt. Ltd.

LFB

Syntegon

Others

Global Plasma Fractionation Market Scope

By Product Type: Immunoglobulins (IVIG, SCIG, Hyperimmune Globulins), Coagulation Factor Concentrates (Factor VIII, Factor IX, Von Willebrand Factor, Prothrombin Complex Concentrates (PCC), Fibrinogen Concentrates, Others), Albumin, Protease Inhibitors (Alpha-1 Antitrypsin, C1 Esterase Inhibitors, Others)

By Application: Hematology, Immunology, Neurology, Oncology, Critical Care & Trauma, Pulmonology, Rheumatology, Dermatology, Infectious Diseases, Others

By Processing Technology: Chromatography, Ultrafiltration & Microfiltration, Nanofiltration & Viral Inactivation, Recombinant/Hybrid Processing

By Disease Indication: Primary & Secondary Immunodeficiency, Hemophilia A & B, CIDP, ITP, Kawasaki Disease, Hereditary Angioedema, Others

By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Clinical Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes

By Region: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific

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