Plasma Fractionation Market worth $40.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The plasma fractionation industry is poised for remarkable growth in the near future, driven by several factors including advancements in biotechnology, increasing demand for plasma-derived therapies, and the global focus on healthcare infrastructure. As precision medicine gains prominence, the industry is expected to witness a surge in the development of novel plasma-derived products tailored to treat specific medical conditions. Additionally, the ongoing research into rare diseases and the escalating aging population will further fuel demand for plasma-based therapies, creating a robust market. Moreover, the industry's commitment to innovation, coupled with the potential for streamlined production processes and sustainable sourcing of plasma, is likely to enhance accessibility and affordability, ultimately reshaping the landscape of healthcare and therapeutics in the coming years.

Plasma Fractionation Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $29.0 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $40.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.9 % from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing use of immunoglobulins in a variety of therapeutic fields, as well as the market's players' strategic expansion of plasma collection centers and inventories, along with the rising incidence of respiratory diseases like alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) and Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), are the main factors driving the market's expansion.

Plasma Fractionation Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $29.0 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $40.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Government strategies increasing regional self-sufficiency Key Market Drivers Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and AATD

The immunoglobins segment accounted for the largest share by-product in the plasma fractionation market in 2022.

Based on product, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into protease inhibitors, coagulation factor concentrates, immunoglobulins, albumins, and other products. Immunoglobulins accounted for the largest share of the global plasma fractionation market in 2022. The dominance of this segment is mainly attributed to the rise in the cases of neurological and immunological diseases, the increase in off-label utilization of immunoglobulins, especially IVIg, and the increased usage of these immunoglobulins in the treatment of a variety of diseases and conditions that are linked to humoral immune deficiency or immune system dysfunction, including immune thrombocytopenic purpura, Kawasaki syndrome, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and graft-versus-host diseases after bone marrow transplantation.

The pulmonology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into pulmonology, hemato-oncology neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, rheumatology, and other applications. In 2022, the pulmonology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for immunoglobulins to prevent and treat upper and lower respiratory tract infections due to their efficiency is a major factor driving growth in this market segment. Additionally, the use of protease inhibitors such as alpha-1-antitrypsin has also increased substantially over the past few years.

North America was the largest regional market for plasma fractionation market in 2022

The global plasma fractionation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the plasma fractionation market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The significant market share held by North America is supported by the region's rising hemophilic population as well as the rising demand for immunoglobulins for conditions like PID, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), allogenic bone marrow transplantation, pediatric HIV, and B-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The market in Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the greatest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the expansion of the healthcare sector, the increasing incidence of hemophilia, the increase in the number of organ transplants, the increased emphasis on early diagnosis and prophylactic care, the increased awareness of technologically advanced products, and the rising standards of living in many countries in APAC.

Plasma Fractionation Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas Rapidly growing geriatric population Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and AATD New indications for plasma products

Restraints:

High costs and limited reimbursements Market disruption caused by recombinant alternatives

Opportunities:

Increased risk of communicable diseases Rising prevalence of bleeding disorders

Challenges:

Reduced supply of plasma due to low donor turnout Stringent government regulations

Key Market Players:

Key players in the plasma fractionation market include CSL (Australia), Takeda Pharmaceutical company limited (Japan), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Octapharma AG (Switzerland), Kedrion S.P.A (Italy), LFB (France), ADMA Biologics (US), Sanquin (Netherlands), China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (China), GC Pharma (Korea), Hualan Bioengineering Co., Ltd. (China), Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan), Emergent BioSolutions (US), Shanghai Raas Blood Products Co., Ltd. (China), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Bharat Serum Vaccines Limited (India), SK Plasma (Korea), Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China), Kamada (Israel), Centurion Pharma (Istanbul), Prothya Biosolutions (Netherlands), PlasmaGen BioSciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Virchow Biotech Private Limited (India), Fusion Healthcare (India), and Hemarus Therapeutics Limited (India).

Plasma Fractionation Market Advantages:

Life-Saving Therapies: Plasma fractionation plays a pivotal role in the production of life-saving therapies such as immunoglobulins, clotting factors, and albumin, which are essential for treating various medical conditions, including immune disorders, hemophilia, and severe burns.

Disease Management: Plasma-derived products provide effective disease management options for patients with rare and complex medical conditions, improving their quality of life and life expectancy.

Safety and Purity: Rigorous screening and purification processes ensure that plasma-derived products are safe and devoid of pathogens, reducing the risk of infections and adverse reactions.

Customized Treatments: Advances in plasma fractionation enable the development of customized treatments tailored to individual patient needs, contributing to the growth of precision medicine.

Global Accessibility: Plasma fractionation facilities exist worldwide, increasing the availability of essential therapies to patients in both developed and developing countries, addressing healthcare disparities.

Economic Growth: The plasma fractionation industry generates significant economic benefits by creating jobs, fostering research and development, and contributing to the growth of related industries such as healthcare, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals.

Research and Innovation: Continued investment in plasma fractionation research drives innovation in the field, leading to the discovery of new therapies and improved production processes.

Sustainability: Efforts to ensure sustainable plasma sourcing, such as voluntary and compensated plasma donation, promote environmental and ethical practices within the industry.

Emergency Preparedness: Plasma-derived products are crucial for emergency preparedness and response, as they are used in the treatment of mass casualties resulting from natural disasters, pandemics, and other crises.

Long-Term Viability: The plasma fractionation market's long-term viability is supported by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and the continuous need for specialized therapies, ensuring a stable demand for plasma-derived products.

In summary, the plasma fractionation market offers a range of advantages that extend beyond healthcare, positively impacting society, the economy, and healthcare systems globally.

Recent Developments:

In April 2023 , CSL ( Australia ) received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the 50mL/10gm prefilled syringe for Hizentra (Immune Globulin Subcutaneous [Human] 20% Liquid for patients suffering from PI and CIPD.

, CSL ( ) received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the 50mL/10gm prefilled syringe for Hizentra (Immune Globulin Subcutaneous [Human] 20% Liquid for patients suffering from PI and CIPD. In March 2022 , Grifols ( Spain ) received European approvals for XEMBIFY, a 20% subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG)

, Grifols ( ) received European approvals for XEMBIFY, a 20% subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) In January 2022 , Permira, a global investment firm, announced that it would be acquiring Kedrion and merging the company with BPL.

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets