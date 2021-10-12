Plastic Fasteners Market will record CAGR of 6.40%|Increasing Demand for Plastic Fasteners to upheave Growth| 17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Avery Dennison Corp., Bossard Holding AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., MW Industries Inc., Nifco Inc., Nyltite Corp., Penn Engineering, Raygroup SASU, Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co. Ltd., and Stanley Black and Decker Inc. are some of the major market participants. The Cost advantages of using plastic fasteners, the increasing demand for plastic fasteners from several end-user industries, and the beneficial chemical, thermal, electrical properties of plastic fasteners will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Stringent regulations against the use of plastic will hamper the market growth.

Plastic fasteners 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Automotive



Electrical And Electronics



Building And Construction



Supermarkets



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Plastic Fasteners Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the plastic fasteners market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Plastic Fasteners Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist plastic fasteners market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the plastic fasteners market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the plastic fasteners market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plastic fasteners market vendors

Related Reports:

Insulated Wire and Cable Market- The insulated wire and cable market size have the potential to grow by USD 65.82 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period. Download a free sample report now!

Heliport Lighting Market -The heliport lighting market size is expected to grow by USD 18.93 million and record a CAGR of 4.31% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Plastic Fasteners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avery Dennison Corp., Bossard Holding AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., MW Industries Inc., Nifco Inc., Nyltite Corp., Penn Engineering, Raygroup SASU, Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co. Ltd., and Stanley Black and Decker Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

You can download our sample report to unlock information on upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

