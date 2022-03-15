Plastic Market in Thailand to Increase by USD 8.63 Bn | Featuring Top Vendors including BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., and Huntsman Corp.| Technavio

Mar 15, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plastic Market in Thailand is set to grow by USD 8.63 billion between 2021 and 2026, during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (packaging, electronics, and electrical appliances, construction, automotive, and others) and trade types (domestic and exports). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.
Purchase our full report on the Plastic Market in Thailand for a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
Read our Free Sample Report before purchasing.
Key takeaways from Plastic Market in Thailand study
- The Plastic Market in Thailand to increase by USD 8.63 billion at 4.72% CAGR between 2021 and 2026
- 5.20% year-over-year growth expected in 2022
- The packaging segment accounted for maximum growth in the market.
- Dominant vendors include BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., EcoBlue Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., and others.
Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., EcoBlue Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Siam Cement PCL, and Thai Plastic Industries Co. Ltd. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
The vendors in the market compete on the basis of factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution network. While some companies are more specialized than others with respect to particular commodities, others have larger financial resources.
View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.
Key Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by End-Users:
- Packaging:
- During the projection period, the packaging segment's plastic market share will expand significantly in Thailand. Plastic is used to make a variety of items in the packaging industry, including containers, bottles, plastic bags, and more. They're an important aspect of the packaging industry, and most manufacturers utilize them since they're robust and work as a barrier to keep moisture out of the product. During the projection period, such factors are expected to boost the segment's growth.
- Electronics and electrical appliances
- Construction
- Automotive
- Others
Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.
Plastic Market in Thailand: Growth Drivers and Challenges
The increasing demand for packaging materials is one of the major factors driving the Plastic Market in Thailand to grow. The demand for flexible plastic packaging from hospitals, medicine manufacturers, and personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturers is likely to be strong over the forecast period. Plastics are in higher demand in medical devices like testing equipment, ventilators, and syringes, as well as personal protective equipment like masks and face shields. During the projected period, the demand for packaging materials in the healthcare industry is expected to stay stable.
"Although effective waste management will further boost the market growth, the stringent regulations over the usage of plastics", says an analyst at Technavio.
The Plastic Market in Thailand report answers questions such as:
- Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?
- What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast of the Plastic Market in Thailand through 2026?
- Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?
- What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the Plastic Market in Thailand market?
- What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the Plastic Market in Thailand?
Get all your questions answered in our full report.
Gain confidence by Speaking to Our Analyst Now!
Related Reports:
Blow Molding Resin Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Keratin Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Plastic Market Scope in Thailand
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.72%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 8.63 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.20
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., EcoBlue Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Siam Cement PCL, and Thai Plastic Industries Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value Chain Analysis
Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Commodity chemicals
2.3.1 Inputs
2.3.2 Inbound logistics
2.3.3 Operations
2.3.4 Outbound logistics
2.3.5 Marketing and sales
Support activities
Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2019
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Exhibit 06: Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 07: Thailand: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: End-user- Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
5.3 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 17: Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 18: Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Electronics and electrical appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 19: Electronics and electrical appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 20: Electronics and electrical appliances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 21: Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 22: Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 24: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6. Market Segmentation by Trade type
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 28: Trade type- Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Trade type
Exhibit 29: Comparison by Trade type
6.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 30: Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 31: Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Exports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 32: Exports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 33: Exports - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Trade type
Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Trade type
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate, and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 35: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market Driver
8.1.1 Increasing demand for packaging materials
8.1.2 Increasing demand for biodegradable plastics
8.1.3 Environment-friendly nature of recycled plastics
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Stringent regulations over usage of plastics
8.2.2 Rising demand of plastic replaceable
8.2.3 Volatility in raw material prices
Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Effective waste management
8.3.2 Growing recycling techniques
8.3.3 Growing demand for synthetic textiles
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 39: Industry Risk
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 40: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 BASF SE
Exhibit 42: BASF SE - Overview
Exhibit 43: BASF SE - Business segments
Exhibit 44: BASF SE - Key News
Exhibit 45: BASF SE - Key offerings
Exhibit 46: BASF SE - Segment focus
10.4 Covestro AG
Exhibit 47: Covestro AG - Overview
Exhibit 48: Covestro AG - Business segments
Exhibit 49: Covestro AG - Key News
Exhibit 50: Covestro AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 51: Covestro AG - Segment focus
10.5 Dow Inc.
Exhibit 52: Dow Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 53: Dow Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 54: Dow Inc. - Key News
Exhibit 55: Dow Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 56: Dow Inc. - Segment focus
10.6 EcoBlue Ltd.
Exhibit 57: EcoBlue Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 58: EcoBlue Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 59: EcoBlue Ltd. - Key offerings
10.7 Huntsman Corp.
Exhibit 60: Huntsman Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 61: Huntsman Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 62: Huntsman Corp. - Key News
Exhibit 63: Huntsman Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 64: Huntsman Corp. - Segment focus
10.8 Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 65: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 66: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 67: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Key News
Exhibit 68: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 69: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
10.9 INEOS Group Holdings SA
Exhibit 70: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Overview
Exhibit 71: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Business segments
Exhibit 72: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key News
Exhibit 73: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 74: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Segment focus
10.10 PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 75: PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 76: PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 77: PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 78: PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
10.11 Siam Cement PCL
Exhibit 79: Siam Cement PCL - Overview
Exhibit 80: Siam Cement PCL - Business segments
Exhibit 81: Siam Cement PCL - Key offerings
Exhibit 82: Siam Cement PCL - Segment focus
10.12 Thai Plastic Industries Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 83: Thai Plastic Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 84: Thai Plastic Industries Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 85: Thai Plastic Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 87: Research Methodology
Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 89: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article