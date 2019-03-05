Plastic Pipe Demand to Grow 6.5% Annually Through 2022

CLEVELAND, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for plastic pipe is projected to rise at a strong 6.5% annual pace to $15.5 billion in 2022. Plastic pipe will continue to capture market share from more traditional metal and concrete pipe materials – especially in small and medium diameters – due to its superior high-pressure resistance properties, which boosts its use in drain, waste, and vent (DWV), potable water, and pressurized sewer applications. These and other trends are presented in Pipe: Products & Markets, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

More information about this study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/pipe-products-markets-3675.htm

Among plastic resins, PVC will account for the majority of plastic pipe demand in 2022. PVC will be supported by its leading market positions in storm and sanitary sewer, DWV, and conduit applications. However, HDPE and PEX will see the most rapid growth of all plastic pipe types through 2022, driven by growing interest in their flexibility and ease of installation.

Demand for pipe overall is forecast to advance 6.6% annually to $51.1 billion in 2022, rebounding strongly from declines posted during the 2012-2017 period. The oil and gas market will remain the largest outlet for pipe through 2022 and is expected to post the fastest growth of any market due to an expected rebound in drilling activity. Increased building construction activity will support demand in a variety of markets, including water distribution, conduit, and DWV pipe.

Pipe: Products & Markets (published 01/2019, 263 pages)

