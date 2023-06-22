Plastic Pipes Global Market is Projected to Reach $48.5 Billion by 2030: Product Innovations and Technology Advancements Drive Growth

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Pipes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Plastic Pipes estimated at US$29.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

PVC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$16.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the cPVC segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Plastic Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.7 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 365 Featured) -

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

AGRU Kunststofftechnik Gesellschaft M.B.H

Aliaxis S.A.

Amanco Brasil Ltda.

ASTRAL POLYTECHNIK LIMITED

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.

Egeplast A.S.

Finolex Industries Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Future Pipe Industries

Geberit AG

Georg Fischer Ltd

IPEX Inc.

JM Eagle Company Inc.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

National Pipe and Plastics Inc.

North American Pipe Corporation

Pipelife International GmbH

Plastika A.S.

Polypipe PLC

Prince Pipes & Fittings India Private Limited

& Fittings India Private Limited Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Polymer Co. Ltd.

Supreme Industries Ltd

Tessenderlo Group

Thai Pipe Industry Co. Ltd.

Wavin N.V.

Wienerberger AG

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Drop in Construction Activity Impacts Demand For Plastic Pipes

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021

Global Infrastructure Spending in US$ Billion (2014-2022)

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts Challenging Times

Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Prices (in US$ per Barrel) for Years 2010 through 2021

Plastic Pipes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Plastic Pipes: A Prelude

Market Outlook

Emerging Markets Drive Future Growth

PVC Pipes Hold Commanding Share

Polyethylene (PE) Pipes Witness Strong Growth

Market Restraints

Competition

Market Share of Leading Players in Global Plastic Pipes Market: 2019

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Product Innovations and Technology Advancements Drive Market Growth

Advancements in Material Grade Benefit Growth

Rise in Use of 3D Printing Technology

Use of Antimicrobial Additives to Improve Application of Plastic Pipes

Water Transmission Projects Dominate Market

Global Water Demand by End-Use (in Billion m3) for Years 2013 & 2030

Demand for Water Access in Developing Countries Drives Growth

Plastic Pipes Gain Share in Water and Wastewater Treatment

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Gain Traction

PVC Pipes Maintain Stronghold Led by Material Innovations

Medium-High Pressure Network Applications to Drive Large Diameter PVC-O Demand

Players Improvise on Plastic Pipe Composition for Oil and Gas Sector

Global Natural Gas Demand to Witness Notable Compression Amid COVID-19

Impact of Lockdown on Natural Gas Consumption by Sector in Belgium , France , Italy , UK, and the US

, , , UK, and the US HDPE Pipes Register Strong Gains in Sewer Applications

Polypropylene Pipes Gain from New Formulations

Thermoplastic and Corrugated Plastic Pipes Gain Increased Acceptance in Storm Sewer Applications

Trenchless Technology Augurs Well for Plastic LDPs

Structured Wall and Multilayer Pipes Grow in Usage

Global Climate Change and Natural Disasters Drive the Demand for Plastic Pipes

Replacement Demand from Dilapidated infrastructure and Aging Pipelines Drives Opportunities

Rural Electrification in Emerging Countries Lends Traction

Telecommunications Industry Drives Application for Cables and Conduits

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in US$ Billion: 2012 -2024

Population Growth & Urbanization Drive Demand

World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions)

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tm8ty7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets