Plastic Pipes Global Market is Projected to Reach $48.5 Billion by 2030: Product Innovations and Technology Advancements Drive Growth

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Pipes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Plastic Pipes estimated at US$29.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
PVC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$16.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the cPVC segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Plastic Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.7 Billion by the year 2030.
