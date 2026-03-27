Plastic Waste Management Market: Packaging Segment Held 58.72% Share in 2025; Global Market to Surpass USD 59.31 Billion by 2031, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the plastic waste management market size stood at USD 48.10 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 49.81 billion in 2026 to reach USD 59.31 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.55%. Strengthening regulatory frameworks, particularly Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policies across multiple regions, are driving companies to redesign packaging and enhance recycling capabilities. Asia-Pacific continues to lead in terms of demand and recycling infrastructure, while the Middle East and Africa are witnessing faster growth supported by ambitious waste reduction initiatives. At the same time, investments are increasingly shifting toward advanced recycling technologies and circular economy models, with organizations adopting smarter sorting and processing systems to improve efficiency and material recovery.

Plastic Waste Management Market Growth Drivers

U.S. Gulf Coast Emerges as a Key Hub for Advanced Plastic Recycling Expansion

The U.S. Gulf Coast is rapidly positioning itself as a leading hub for advanced plastic recycling, supported by strong feedstock availability, favorable regulatory support, and close proximity to established petrochemical infrastructure. Companies are setting up facilities that convert plastic waste into high-value outputs such as recycled feedstock and energy products, often leveraging shared utilities and long-term partnerships with downstream players. This integration helps improve operational efficiency and supports the scaling of new technologies. However, the market is not without challenges, as some projects have faced delays or cancellations due to financing constraints and uncertainties around consistent waste supply. As the industry matures, sustained growth will depend on securing stable feedstock streams, strengthening collaboration across stakeholders, and ensuring outputs meet stringent quality and regulatory standards. These factors are expected to play a crucial role in building a resilient and scalable advanced recycling ecosystem in the region.

"Plastic waste management continues to reflect evolving regulatory priorities and shifting investment patterns across regions. This analysis applies consistent validation and cross-market comparison, providing decision-makers with a dependable, evidence-based view grounded in verifiable industry activity rather than selective interpretation" says, Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

EPR Regulations Driving Structured Plastic Collection Systems Across Europe and North America

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) frameworks are transforming the plastic waste landscape by placing the financial responsibility of collection and processing on producers. This shift is encouraging companies to reduce material usage and prioritize recycled content in packaging. Across Europe and Canada, well-established systems are already improving recovery efficiency, while similar approaches are gaining traction in several U.S. states. As these regulations expand, businesses are increasingly factoring compliance costs into their operations, alongside raw material expenses. This is pushing organizations to adopt design-for-recycling strategies and invest in closed-loop systems, not only to manage costs but also to strengthen sustainability commitments and brand positioning in a competitive market.

Plastic Waste Management Market Share by Region

Middle East and Africa Emerge as High-Growth Regions in Plastic Waste Management

The Middle East and Africa are witnessing strong momentum in plastic waste management, driven by ambitious government targets and evolving regulatory frameworks. Countries in the region are actively implementing structured waste management systems, including landfill diversion strategies and expanded treatment infrastructure. At the same time, new regulations around plastic usage and accountability are encouraging private sector participation in recycling and processing activities. While recycling rates across Africa remain relatively low, increasing urbanization and rising waste management costs are creating opportunities for long-term growth. Support from international funding and technology transfer initiatives is further helping the region strengthen its capabilities, positioning it as a key emerging market in the global plastic waste management landscape.

Asia-Pacific Maintains Market Leadership with Strong Policy Push and Recycling Initiatives

Asia-Pacific continues to dominate the plastic waste management market, supported by large-scale consumption, evolving policy frameworks, and expanding recycling infrastructure. Governments across the region are strengthening circular economy initiatives and introducing measures to improve producer accountability, while countries like Japan focus on waste reduction targets and compliance improvements. Emerging economies are adopting innovative approaches such as community-driven collection systems and pilot programs that integrate waste management processes. Despite ongoing challenges in collection efficiency, increasing foreign investments and strong demand for recycled materials are helping sustain the region's leadership, even as regulatory requirements become more stringent.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Plastic Waste Management Market Report

By Polymer Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Other Polymers (ABS, PA)

By Source

Industrial

Commercial (Retail & Office)

Residential

Construction & Demolition

Others (Institutional, Healthcare, Curb-side waste)

By Service Type

Collection, Transportation & Sorting

Disposal / Treatment

Mechanical Recycling

Chemical / Advanced Recycling

Incineration with Energy Recovery

Controlled Landfilling

Others (Consulting, Audit & Training)

By End-Use Industry

Packaging

Construction

Automotive & E-Mobility

Electrical & Electronics

Textiles & Fashion

Healthcare

Others (Agriculture, Consumer Goods)

By Geography

North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Peru

- Rest of South America

Europe

- United Kingdom

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

- NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)

- Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia

- South Korea

- ASEAN (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam)

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- United Arab Emirates

- Qatar

- Kuwait

- Turkey

- Egypt

- South Africa

- Nigeria

- Rest of Middle East and Africa

Overview – Plastic Waste Management Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 49.81 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 59.31 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 3.55% CAGR during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Middle East and Africa projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Polymer Type, By Source, By Service Type, By End-Use Industry and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Plastic Waste Management Companies: Covers global-level overview, market-level insights, key core segments, available financial information, strategic initiatives, product and service portfolio, and recent developments.

Veolia Environnement SA

SUEZ SA

Waste Management Inc.

Republic Services Inc.

Clean Harbors Inc.

Remondis SE & Co. KG

Biffa PLC

Stericycle Inc.

Covanta Holding Corp.

TOMRA Systems ASA

Plastic Energy Ltd.

Brightmark LLC

Agilyx Corporation

TerraCycle Inc.

Waste Connections Inc.

DS Smith PLC

Borealis AG

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Marius Pedersen A/S

Get in-depth industry insights on the plastic waste management market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-plastic-waste-management-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Global Waste Management Market Size: The waste management market is projected to grow significantly, with its size expected to rise from USD 1.52 trillion in 2026 to USD 2.09 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.58% (2026–2031). This growth reflects a broader industry transition from traditional disposal-based systems toward resource recovery and circular economy-driven waste management practices.

Europe Waste Management Market Share: The Europe waste management market report is segmented based on source, including residential, commercial, industrial, and other categories. It is further classified by service type such as collection, transportation, sorting, and segregation, among others, and by waste type covering municipal solid waste, industrial hazardous waste, and additional categories. Geographically, the analysis spans key countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDICS, and the Rest of Europe. Market forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD).

Asia-Pacific Waste Management Market Analysis: Asia-Pacific waste management market is characterized by the strong presence of both global leaders and regional players offering end-to-end services across waste collection, recycling, and hazardous waste treatment. Major companies such as Suez Environment SA, Veolia Environmental Services, and Waste Management Inc. play a key role in the region, leveraging advanced technologies and extensive operational expertise to deliver integrated waste management solutions across diverse markets.

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SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited