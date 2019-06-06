Plastomers Market to Exceed US$3.1 bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Major healthcare manufacturer registered consistent growth in the past few years due to rising aging population and increasing government spending on healthcare in North America. According to the National Health Expenditure Accounts (NHEA), U.S. healthcare spending rose by 3.9% in 2018, reaching USD 3.5 trillion. Medical packaging requires specialized packaging material which requires the information to be displayed effectively. Plastomer possess superior properties including easy processing, flexibility, purity, clarity, etc. which makes it highly preferable for packaging applications in the medical/healthcare sector, thereby likely to drive the market size in the forecast time frame.

Volatile raw material prices as the plastomer production largely depends on crude oil, is likely to impede the global plastomers market growth by 2025. However, long term procurement contracts with the raw material suppliers and propelling product demand across several end-user industries such as packaging, pharmaceutical, automotive, construction industry, etc. will generate sufficient opportunities for the market by 2025.

Ethylene butene plastomers market share is expected to exhibit gains of more than 5.5% by 2025. Ethylene butene have better toughness and high melt strength than other commercially available plastomer, which makes it preferable for applications such as wire & cable and impact modification of various thermoplastic resins. These plastomer are designed for use as cling component in multi-layer stretch film and surface protective films. They are also applicable as multilayer cast film owing to its excellent tensile extension and elastic recovery properties.

Based on the application, plastomers market share for adhesives contributed close to USD 60 million in 2018. Product is extensively applicable as building blocks for adhesives in both interior and exterior automotive applications. Moreover, plastomer based adhesives are commonly used for fortlifting applications, attaching drywall, fixtures to wall, ceiling applications, bathroom flooring, and molding application. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in Asia Pacific has triggered construction industry, which will trigger the product demand. For instance, India made infrastructure investment worth over USD 1 trillion from 2012 to 2018, which is likely to increase at a consistent pace in the coming years, resulting in attaining higher gains to the global market size by 2025.

North America plastomers market size was valued close to USD 550 million in 2018. This is majorly attributed to strong product demand from medical/healthcare & personal care packaging industry, thus resulting in achieving positive gains to the market by 2025. For instance, emergence of male consumers and rising online retail for personal care products in the U.S. is anticipated to drive the plastomer demand by 2025.

Some of the key plastomer companies in the market are Exxon Mobil, Dow Chemical, Borealis, Chevron Phillips, Royal Dutch Shell, SABIC, Westlake Chemical Corporation and Lyondellbasell. Few of these market players are involved in forming strategic alliance to improve its market presence. For instance, SABIC and SK Global signed a joint venture agreement in Seoul, South Korea in 2014, to operate a series of manufacturing plants producing polyolefin plastomer, polyolefin elastomers and various other products to meet the growing product demand from packaging, automotive and healthcare industry.

