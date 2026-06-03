Plataine's Next Generation AI Agents Drive Real-Time Decision Optimization, Shattering Factory Silos

Plataine's AI Agents shift the industry from passive firefighting to real-time, closed-loop, operational & strategic decision making across the entire enterprise.

HIGH POINT, N.C., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plataine, the leading provider of AI Agents for Manufacturing, today announced the launch of its next-generation suite of conversational AI Agents. Natively embedded within Plataine's Total Production Optimization (TPO) platform, this intelligent operational layer marks a major leap forward from passive data tracking to proactive, real-time decision automation & optimization for manufacturers.

Plataine's AI Agents give managers and production planners the precise tools they need to make better, faster decisions, thus eliminating manual firefighting, allowing management and staff to focus on high-value execution, and consistently hit customer delivery.

Although traditional manufacturing systems of record, such as ERP, MES, and PLM are effective at tracking historical data, they fall short when unexpected disruptions occur. When a machine breaks down or materials are delayed, production planners and shift managers are forced to spend up to 60% of their time manually firefighting. GenAI tools can "talk to data", but they cannot solve operational problems. "Plataine's AI Agents step into this operational gap by continuously monitoring and analyzing complex production variables, proactively alerting management and staff to critical events, and generating actionable recommendations that help keep production lines moving.

From Static Dashboards to Real-Time Decision Automation & Optimization

Rather than simply displaying raw data, graphs or static KPIs for manual analysis, Plataine deploys specialized AI Agents - including Planning Agents, Scheduling Agents, Material Agents, and Asset Agents - that work alongside factory staff to orchestrate shop-floor operations and logistics. Built on Plataine's proprietary Digital Twin architecture and powered by its cutting-edge Practimum-Optimum™ optimization engine, the platform assists in instantly addressing factory floor needs:

Proactive Problem Solving: When an Agent detects a problematic event, such as supply chain delays, machine unavailability, or sudden labor shortages, it doesn't just alert staff. It identifies the root cause, calculates a valid re-optimized plan under extreme factory constraints, and delivers a recommended recovery plan to the right business roles for quick approval and seamless distribution.

When an Agent detects a problematic event, such as supply chain delays, machine unavailability, or sudden labor shortages, it doesn't just alert staff. It identifies the root cause, calculates a valid re-optimized plan under extreme factory constraints, and delivers a recommended recovery plan to the right business roles for quick approval and seamless distribution. Natural Language Sandbox: Users can interact with the system conversationally in their own language. By asking questions like "Where are my bottlenecks?" or "What happens if we add an extra shift to Production Line 3?", managers can run sandbox simulations and evaluate "what-if" scenarios instantly before implementing changes on the live floor.

Users can interact with the system conversationally in their own language. By asking questions like "Where are my bottlenecks?" or "What happens if we add an extra shift to Production Line 3?", managers can run sandbox simulations and evaluate "what-if" scenarios instantly before implementing changes on the live floor. Institutional Resilience: By integrating deep manufacturing domain expertise with enterprise-specific data, processes and organizational "tribal knowledge" directly into the software, Plataine standardizes and scales complex manufacturing logic. This provides a strong digital safety net for planning and execution teams, making it easier to onboard new talent, preserve organizational knowledge and maintain smooth, consistent operations across generations.

Extending Intelligence Beyond the Factory Floor

While Plataine significantly improves daily floor operations, its intelligent insights extend across the entire enterprise to support high-level business decisions. By connecting real-time factory data with front-office operations, the AI Agents assist material managers in analyzing inventory risks to optimize periodic procurement and supply chain orders. For sales and account teams, the platform acts as a critical advisor, calculating precise Capable-to-Promise (CTP) timelines so sales teams can manage customer commitments with greater delivery confidence. Furthermore, executive management and HR leaders can leverage the system to run macro-level sandbox simulations, evaluating how shift adjustments, labor planning, and strategic capacity updates will impact long-term factory throughput before any capital expenditure is deployed (test before you invest).

Built for Extreme Industrial Complexities

Unlike point AI solutions focused on isolated workflows, Plataine's AI Agents operate holistically across planning, scheduling, materials, assets, labor, and execution as a unified operational intelligence layer. Plataine's AI Agents are engineered specifically for highly complex, strictly regulated manufacturing environments like Aerospace & Defense, Auto Suppliers, Shipbuilding, Electronics, Medical Devices and advanced discrete manufacturing. The AI Agents platform inherently understands the complex cross-dependencies between operation sequencing, material considerations, tooling availability, and machine capacities.

"Plataine's AI Agents are built to augment and empower the manufacturing workforce," said Avner Ben-Bassat, CEO of Plataine. "By continuously monitoring production, Plataine's AI Agents serve as the control tower of the manufacturing enterprise and increase the speed of the organization. They give managers and production planners the precise tools they need to make better, faster decisions, thus eliminating manual firefighting, allowing management and staff to focus on high-value execution, and consistently hit customer delivery commitments."

Early deployments – completed in weeks - across Plataine's customers have demonstrated immediate, measurable ROI for OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and mid-sized manufacturers alike. Savings include a 10% gain in overall factory efficiency, up to 30% improvement in on-time delivery, and a significant lift in first-time-right quality adherence.

Plataine's AI Agents for Manufacturing are available now for new and existing Plataine customers. Manufacturers interested in learning more can book a demo here.

Watch a brief demo video here

About Plataine

Plataine is the pioneer of Industrial AI Agents for advanced manufacturing. Moving beyond passive software and static dashboards, Plataine deploys specialized, intelligent AI Agents that serve as expert digital assistants empowering production teams to make optimal, real-time decisions that eliminate bottlenecks, reduce waste, and protect delivery commitments.

Plataine's proprietary, patent-protected Agentic framework is trusted by leading manufacturers globally, including: MRAS (an ST Engineering company), IAI, Triumph, Aciturri, Kineco-Kaman, Kanfit, and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Microsoft, The AMRC with Boeing (Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre), CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and the NCC (UK National Composites Centre).

Together with its global network, Plataine is delivering the "Factory of the Future" today, embedding deep manufacturing domain expertise natively within an enterprise-grade, ISO 27001 certified platform.

To learn more about how Plataine's AI Agents optimize the world's manufacturing floors, visit www.plataine.com.

SOURCE Plataine