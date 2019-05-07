Platform Trailer Manufacturing in North America - Key Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Platform Trailer Manufacturing in North America: Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook Underlying the Manufacture of Platform Trailers 2018-2023 Analysis & Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over forty thousand units were manufactured by 69 companies in the USMCA (ex-NAFTA) market in 2018, for a combined annual output of $1.3 billion. The platform trailer segment is a fragmented market, with a large number of regional manufacturers. Despite this, the segment is dominated by the leading players, with the ten leading fabricators accounting for close to 80% of total units. Mexican manufacturers have also increased their participation, indicating that their favourable price point is assisting in market share gains. Many platform trailer manufacturers also fabricate other types of trailers, such as dump and tank trailers.

The construction industry is the main customer segment for platform trailers. Demand for these trailers is directly linked to the level of construction activity in the United States and Canada. Total construction starts in 2019 are expected to remain flat over 2018. However, demand for platform trailers is projected to grow moderately through 2020, with replacement demand expected to be the main demand driver after 2019.

Curtain side trailers are a niche segment, and only two manufacturers fabricate these trailers in-house. Demand for curtain side trailers is mainly fulfilled by dealers of platform trailers who convert flatbed/drop deck units into curtain side trailers based on customer requirements.

The report includes an Excel database with market size and competitive share breakouts in units and dollars for all 69 manufacturers included.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Scope



2 Product Types

2.1 Platform Trailers

2.2 Curtain side Trailers



3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2018

3.1 Market Size Estimates: Historical - 2013 - 2017

3.2 Market Size Estimates: By Material



4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

4.1 Manufacturers by Type

4.2 Manufacturers' Product Mix

4.3 Market Shares: All

4.4 Market Shares: By Type

4.5 Market Shares: By Material



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Average Price

5.2 Distribution Channels



6 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors



7 Production by Region



8 Outlook 2019-2023



9 Key Manufacturer Data

9.1 Key Manufacturer Data: Alphabetical Order

9.2 Key Manufacturer Data: Rank Order - Units



10 Profiles of Manufacturers (69 companies profiled)



List of Excel worksheets in Data Tables section:

Summary: Segment totals - units, dollars & average price

Mfr. Location: All manufacturer locations - city and state

Market Share: Market shares: units, dollars & average price by manufacturer

