Platformr Secures $2.5M Seed Round to Power Growth & AWS CloudOps Innovation

Funding accelerates momentum after product launch and leadership team hires

BEND, Ore., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Platformr, a CloudOps platform that automates how companies migrate, build, and deploy technology solutions on AWS Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced today it has secured a $2.5M Seed Round. The funding will support the expansion of its AWS CloudOps solutions and further accelerate the company's momentum following a recent product launch and leadership team hires.

Platformr's prescriptive platform simplifies and accelerates the path to AWS in less than an hour, empowering organizations to deliver scalable, reliable products and features to the market faster. Purpose-built for AWS, the solution is designed for companies who are ready to migrate to AWS but facing time to market pressure, cloud governance challenges, scalability issues, unknown security risks, and regulatory compliance requirements.

"Oregon Venture Fund is excited to lead the investment into such a strong technical team working on a big opportunity." Post this

‍The $2.5 Seed Round is led by Oregon Venture Fund (OVF) with participation from Cascade Seed Fund and several other investors.

"Oregon Venture Fund (OVF) is excited to lead this investment into such a strong technical team working on such a big opportunity," said Jon Maroney, General Partner at the Oregon Venture Fund. "AWS represents a large and rapidly growing opportunity that desperately needs the easy-to-use orchestration and impactful functionality that Platformr provides."

Platformr CEO Ryan Comingdeer noted the significant advantage of having experienced and proven investors lead the funding round. "We're extremely grateful to OVF for their confidence in our vision," he said. "Their insight and guidance will be invaluable as we navigate our growth trajectory."

Robert Pease, Managing Director of Cascade Seed Fund highlighted Platformr's leadership experience and AWS expertise. "We put significant emphasis on founders when evaluating potential early stage investments," he asserted. "The talent on the team at Platformr is world-class and uniquely understands the challenges and opportunities of migrating and modernizing on AWS."

About Platformr

Platformr revolutionizes CloudOps and accelerates the journey to the AWS Cloud by automating how companies migrate, build, and deploy reliable, well architected technology solutions. Purpose-built for AWS best practices, Platformr configures AWS infrastructure and sets up AWS Landing Zones in minutes with a secure foundation architecture designed for reliability, scalability, cost optimization, performance efficiency, and continuous compliance. For more information, visit www.platformr.cloud .

About Oregon Venture Fund (OVF)

The Oregon Venture Fund (OVF), based in Portland, Oregon, is the largest venture capital firm between Seattle and the Bay Area. OVF is backed by business and technology leaders and dozens of institutional investors, including the State of Oregon, Business Oregon, Oregon Community Foundation, and University of Oregon Foundation. The fund provides capital and support to locally based teams building world-class growth companies regardless of stage or sector. With over $200M in assets under management, OVF invests locally to scale globally. OVF's performance is consistently in the top 25% of all venture funds (2024, Pitchbook).

About Cascade Seed Fund

Cascade Seed Fund is a venture capital fund backing great founders at the earliest of stages. We serve as coach, mentor, and believer from the beginning. We invest in software companies in the Pacific Northwest and rising entrepreneurial hubs throughout the US.

Media Contact

Jennifer Houston

[email protected]

SOURCE Platformr