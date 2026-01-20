PLATINUM EQUITY ACQUIRES CZARNOWSKI COLLECTIVE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today the acquisition of experiential marketing services firm Czarnowski Collective from Mark Nagle and the Nagle family. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Chicago, Czarnowski is a collection of integrated agencies providing end-to-end solutions for trade shows, corporate events, meetings, conferences, and other live experiences. Its services include brand strategy and creative development, exhibit fabrication, onsite installation and support, asset rental, storage and logistics.

"We have great respect for the Nagle family and the business they've built," said Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei. "As more dollars shift from traditional channels to live and experiential formats, Czarnowski is in a great position to capitalize given its history and commitment to delivering the highest quality in the space. Platinum also has a lot of experience helping family-led businesses preserve their culture while leveraging our operational expertise and M&A capabilities to maximize their potential."

Nagle, who currently serves as Czarnowski's CEO, said: "Building Czarnowski into what it is today has been a labor of love for our family. We are incredibly proud of our team and the reputation they've earned in the industry. Choosing the right partner for the next chapter was very important to us, and we believe Platinum Equity shares our commitment to our clients, our people and the culture that makes Czarnowski special."

Czarnowski President Jim Milanowski will become CEO following the transition to new ownership. Nagle will become chairman emeritus.

"Partnering with Platinum gives us access to resources and expertise that will help us further scale and continue to innovate," said Milanowski. "Our clients rely on us to deliver unforgettable experiences, and this partnership will allow us to invest in new systems and technology, expand our footprint, and deepen our creative capabilities. We're excited about the opportunities ahead and remain committed to the values and customer-first approach that have defined Czarnowski for decades."

"We like Czarnowski's integrated model and believe its ability to provide a one-stop solution for clients is an important differentiator," said Platinum Equity Managing Director Dan Krasner. "The company operates in a large, fragmented market with a scalable international footprint that supports the complex needs of multinational clients. We see significant opportunities to enhance its operations and pursue strategic add-on acquisitions."

Baird served as exclusive financial advisor and Perkins Coie LLP served as legal counsel to Czarnowski. Fifth Third served as financial advisor and Wilkie Farr & Gallagher served as legal counsel to Platinum Equity on the transaction.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $50 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 60 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 30 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 500 acquisitions.

About Czarnowski Collective

Czarnowski Collective unites four specialized studios to deliver brand-defining experiences. From high-impact exhibits and immersive events to digital activations and engaging environments, Czarnowski connects brands to audiences through bold ideas, smart strategy, and world-class execution.

Contacts:

Dan Whelan

Platinum Equity

[email protected]

Jim Milanowski

Czarnowski Collective

[email protected]

SOURCE Platinum Equity