Rise Baking Company Appoints Mark McNeil as Chief Executive Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Baking Company ("Rise"), a leading North American provider of high‑quality bakery products, today announced that Mark McNeil has been appointed CEO. McNeil succeeds Brian Zellmer, who has led the company over the past five years of transformational growth.

McNeil is a seasoned food and beverage executive with more than 30 years of cross-functional leadership experience across retail, foodservice, and manufacturing. He has held multiple CEO roles leading private‑label and branded food companies. His background includes senior executive roles at Shearer's Foods, Bonduelle Americas, Lassonde Pappas, US Foods, Weston Foods, and Loblaw Companies Limited.

Most recently, McNeil served as CEO of Shearer's Foods, the largest private‑label and contract manufacturer of salty snacks, cookies, and crackers in North America. There, he led a multi‑year value‑creation plan delivering significant revenue and EBITDA expansion while building an autonomous leadership team and deepening customer partnerships. He is recognized for balancing long‑term strategic vision with rigorous operational execution.

"We believe Mark is exactly the kind of leader who can help accelerate Rise's next chapter," said Nathan Eldridge, Managing Director at Platinum Equity. "His experience scaling large, complex food businesses, combined with his focus on people, operational excellence, and customer partnerships, aligns perfectly with our ambition to expand Rise both organically and through strategic M&A. We are thrilled to welcome him."

Vishal Patel, Partner at Butterfly Equity, added: "Rise has established a powerful foundation built on product excellence, operational sophistication, and deep customer trust. Mark's track record in driving growth and strengthening organizational capability makes him an exceptional choice to lead the company forward. We look forward to partnering closely with him as Rise continues to scale and innovate."

McNeil joins Rise at a pivotal moment. In 2024, Platinum Equity and Butterfly announced their acquisition of the company, citing its impressive scale, category leadership, and deep customer relationships. Founded in 2013 and based in Minneapolis, Rise is one of North America's leading suppliers of cookies, pies, cakes, icings, muffins, crispy bars, and more to in‑store bakeries and foodservice operators. The company has completed ten acquisitions, built a scalable national manufacturing and logistics network, and established a diverse portfolio of trusted bakery brands.

"I am honored to join Rise at such an exciting time," said Mark McNeil. "The company has built an exceptional reputation for quality, innovation, and service. Brian and the Rise team have created a powerful platform with tremendous momentum. I look forward to working with our talented employees, customers, and new partners at Platinum Equity and Butterfly to unlock the next phase of growth."

Mr. Zellmer leaves a strong legacy. Under his leadership, Rise became one of the leading bakery platforms in North America, built an exceptional team, and significantly expanded the company's scale and capabilities through strategic acquisitions.

"It's been the honor of my career to lead Rise Baking Company. I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished, and I have full confidence in the team as Mark and the company enter its next chapter of growth" said Brian Zellmer.

"Brian has done an extraordinary job building Rise into the category leader it is today," Eldridge added. "He strengthened the company's foundation, expanded its product capabilities, and cultivated a culture of creativity, customer focus, and executional excellence. His contributions positioned Rise for continued growth, and we are deeply grateful for his leadership."

About Rise Baking Company

Rise Baking Company, based in Minneapolis, MN, is a North American bakery manufacturer that produces a broad portfolio of products for in-store bakeries and foodservice customers, including leading national grocery chains, convenience stores, QSRs, and mass merchandisers. Rise operates with an unparalleled customer-first culture, resulting in best-in-class product innovation, quality, and service. Rise Baking Company believes "our finest ingredient is our people." For more information, please visit risebakingcompany.com.

Media Contact:

Phase 3 Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Platinum Equity