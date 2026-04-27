Platinum Equity and Ares Commercial Finance Provide Financing for Kingswood Capital Management's Acquisition of Daramic

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Credit Opportunities Funds ("PCOF") and Ares Commercial Finance ("ACF") announced today that they provided financing to support Kingswood Capital Management's ("KCM" or the "Sponsor") acquisition of Daramic, LLC ("Daramic" or the "Company"), a Charlotte, North Carolina-based global leader in supplying high-performance polyethylene and phenolic resin-based battery separators to the lead battery industry.

"This financing highlights our ability to support strong businesses with thoughtful capital solutions, even in a dynamic market," said Platinum Equity Co-Presidents Jacob Kotzubei and Louis Samson. "Our approach combines industry insight with hands-on resources and experience that we believe deliver meaningful value to borrowers and their sponsors."

The Daramic financing was led by Platinum Equity's dedicated credit team, which provides debt capital to companies for a variety of uses, including acquisitions, refinancings and recapitalizations.

"We approach every investment with a long-term, partnership-oriented mindset," said Platinum Equity Managing Director and Global Head of Credit Michael Fabiano. "We believe Daramic is a great fit and exemplifies the type of business where our credit platform can be highly additive."

"This investment underscores our commitment to collaborating with leading sponsors and high-quality businesses, as well as our ability to provide flexible capital solutions to support long-term growth," said George Couladis, Managing Director, Ares Commercial Finance. "We look forward to continuing our work with KCM and Daramic's management team at a pivotal time in the Company's evolution."

"We are excited to work with Platinum and Ares, whose deep industrials experience makes them well positioned to support Daramic's strategic initiatives and long-term value creation as a standalone company," said Andrew Kovach, Partner, Kingswood Capital Management.

About Daramic, LLC

For over 90 years, Daramic, LLC has led the way in developing new and innovative technology for the lead battery market. With headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA—Daramic is a global leader in supplying high performance polyethylene and phenolic resin-based battery separators to the lead battery industry. Daramic operates 7 manufacturing facilities and 7 sales offices globally. Each facility is strategically located, ensuring continuity of supply, short lead times and fast service. Daramic is also committed to delivering unsurpassed expertise in advanced separator technology. Three Center of Innovations in Owensboro, Kentucky, Selestat, France, and Gujarat, India serve as the central hubs for our scientists, industry experts and service technicians – all of whom have valuable industry-specific experience. Our team, combined with state-of-the-art product development, material analysis, pilot manufacturing and testing facilities, can serve as an extended resource for your technical team. Customizing products to meet specific needs, or providing assistance with field support, Daramic's Centers of Innovation are available to you. For more information, please visit www.daramic.com.

About Kingswood Capital Management, L.P.

Kingswood partners with leading companies in the middle market that stand to benefit from our capital and extensive operating resources. We embrace complexity and are well positioned to support businesses at inflection points in their development to drive durable value. Based in Los Angeles, we are a cohesive, entrepreneurial team with a long history of shared success developing win-win partnerships with our partner companies and management teams. For more information please visit www.kingswood-capital.com.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $48 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 60 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, tran4sportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 30 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 550 acquisitions and debt financings.

About Ares Commercial Finance

Ares Commercial Finance ("ACF") is the commercial finance platform of Ares Management Corporation. ACF provides credit facilities to middle market including upper and lower market companies. ACF addresses a wide scope of industries including manufacturing, distribution, wholesale, retail and consumer products and services as well as hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and across other segments of the healthcare sector. Leveraging the diverse product offering and experience of the Ares platform, ACF collaborates with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and customized financing solutions for a variety of financing needs: general refinancing, working capital/growth, acquisitions, restructuring/turnaround situations, debtor-in-possession/exit financing, and special situations financing. For more information on ACF visit https://www.arescommercialfinance.com/.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to advance our stakeholders' long-term goals by providing flexible capital that supports businesses and creates value for our investors and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of December 31, 2025, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had nearly $623 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Media Contacts:

Platinum Equity

Dan Whelan

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Ares Management

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SOURCE Platinum Equity