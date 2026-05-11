PLATINUM EQUITY COMPLETES SALE OF UNICAL AVIATION TO SATAIR, AN AIRBUS COMPANY

Successful exit follows comprehensive four-year operational transformation program

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity today announced that the sale of Unical Aviation Inc. ("Unical"), a leading global provider of aerospace aftermarket solutions, to Satair, an Airbus company, has been completed.

The sale includes Unical, a global aircraft parts and components supplier of Used Serviceable Material (USM) and its subsidiary ecube Solutions, a global expert in aircraft storage, disassembly, and transition services.

Platinum Equity acquired Unical in 2021. Over the past four years Unical has undergone a comprehensive transformation program designed to modernize operations, strengthen leadership, and accelerate growth.

"The completion of this transaction marks the successful culmination of a four-year transformation at Unical," said Jacob Kotzubei, Co-President of Platinum Equity. "Working alongside management, we modernized operations, strengthened leadership, and positioned the business for long-term growth. Unical is exiting our stewardship as a stronger, more competitive platform, and we believe it is well placed to continue building momentum under Satair and Airbus."

"We believe Unical stands as a fundamentally stronger business than when we acquired it," said Dan Krasner, Managing Director, Platinum Equity. "The investments we made in people, systems, and inventory have created a more resilient operating platform that is well positioned to support customers in a rapidly evolving aerospace market."

Highlights of Unical's transformation under Platinum Equity's ownership include:

Built a new leadership team of seasoned aerospace aftermarket professionals

Modernized technology platforms, including new ERP, auto-quoting and e-commerce systems, better enabling Unical to scale

Optimized geographic footprint and relocated headquarters and MRO operations to a purpose-built, lower-cost facility

Diversified inventory to include narrowbody and next-generation aircraft and engine content

Established a dedicated asset management team focused on maximizing returns

Completed strategic add-on acquisition ecube, which enhanced Unical's end-of-life services and its global footprint

Jefferies and Fifth Third Securities served as financial advisors to Unical on the sale to Satair and ReedSmith served as the company's legal counsel on the transaction.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $48 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 60 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 30 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 550 acquisitions.

Contacts:

Dan Whelan

Platinum Equity

[email protected]

SOURCE Platinum Equity