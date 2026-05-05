PLATINUM EQUITY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INFRATECH

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today the acquisition of Infratech, a preeminent branded player and pioneer in infrared electric heating solutions with more than 50 years of experience serving customers across residential and commercial heat applications. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Platinum Equity acquired the business from entrepreneur Sam Longo Jr. and Infratech CEO John Mazzotta. Longo and Mazzotta retained equity stakes in the business and Mazzotta is continuing to serve as CEO.

Infratech manufactures high-quality products in the United States and offers a comprehensive product line spanning the outdoor comfort ecosystem, including premium heating solutions, a broad range of UL-listed controls, and multiple mounting and configuration options. The company is well positioned at the intersection of smart and connected building technology, comfort controls, HVAC solutions and environmental sustainability.

"Infratech is exactly the kind of entrepreneur-built business our Small Cap team is proud to back," said Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei. "We have a great deal of experience helping entrepreneurial businesses preserve what makes them special while leveraging our commercial and operational resources, sector knowledge and M&A capabilities to unlock new avenues for growth. We believe Infratech has built a tremendous platform in an attractive market, and we are excited to support the company as it pursues its next phase of expansion."

Going forward, Infratech intends to build upon its leading capabilities across heating solutions, controls and product engineering as it evaluates opportunities to expand its portfolio and serve customers across a broader set of end markets and applications.

"What attracted us to Infratech is the strength of its brand, its high-quality domestic manufacturing capabilities, its leading position in the infrared electric heat category, and the depth of its offering across controls, mounting systems and comfort heating solutions," said Platinum Equity Managing Director Nick Fries. "We see meaningful opportunities to invest behind the platform across organic initiatives and through strategic M&A. We are actively pursuing both tuck-in and transformational add-on acquisition opportunities that both complement and enhance Infratech's capabilities and product lineup."

Infratech is actively seeking add-on acquisitions to accelerate growth and expand the company's capabilities across HVAC solutions, outdoor climate and comfort control, and the broader building automation ecosystem.

Mazzotta, who is continuing to serve as CEO, is energized about the prospects for growth under new ownership.

"I'm confident Platinum Equity will propel our company forward to new levels that we couldn't achieve alone," said Mr. Mazzotta. "We both share a vision for the future, and Platinum's involvement will provide further access to capital and resources to drive continued innovation, product development, best-in-class customer service, and the same high-quality offering that Infratech's customer base has known and trusted for a long time. We are excited to partner with an organization that understands how to help businesses grow both organically and through M&A, while continuing to invest in our people, our products and our Made-in-the-USA manufacturing foundation."

The Infratech investment leveraged Platinum Equity's expertise investing in and growing businesses across the HVAC landscape. The firm's current lower middle market portfolio also includes Motors & Armatures (MARS), a leading distributor of residential and commercial heating, cooling, and dehumidification equipment under the Comfort-Aire and Century brands.

Raymond James & Associates served as financial advisor to Platinum Equity. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel and Alston & Bird LLP served as financing counsel on the transaction.

Lincoln International served as Infratech's sell-side financial advisor and Brette S. Simon, Esq. served as their legal counsel.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $48 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 60 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 30 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 550 acquisitions.

About Infratech

Based in Gardena, CA, in a state-of-the-art facility, Infratech has been a longstanding pioneer and leader in infrared technology for more than 50 years. The company offers a wide range of products across the electric comfort heat ecosystem, serving both residential and commercial markets. Infratech uses the latest in manufacturing technologies to offer customers comprehensive infrared systems with dynamic control capabilities, and remains committed to delivering high-quality, innovative products that enable a seamless outdoor comfort heating solutions.

Contact:

Dan Whelan

Platinum Equity

[email protected]

SOURCE Platinum Equity