Platinum Equity Announces American Traffic Solutions Acquisition Of Euro Parking Collection

Euro Parking Collection plc (EPC) specializes in the identification, notification and collection of unpaid traffic and public transport related fees, charges and penalties issued to foreign registered vehicles or rental vehicles with foreign or non-resident hirers (FRV) across Europe. These include parking, road tolls, and congestion and traffic penalties.

Platinum Equity Partner Jacob Kotzubei said this acquisition will expedite ATS' entry into the European market while leveraging the combined expertise of both companies.

"We see tremendous opportunity in European fleet and rental car toll and violation management," said Mr. Kotzubei. "EPC provides similar services to European municipalities and toll authorities as ATS provides to its North American customer base. This acquisition will pave the way for additional international expansion."

"EPC is more than excited to join the ATS team," said EPC Chairman Erik Langaker, "The similarities in our businesses and the complementary aspects of our solutions are the key drivers of this transaction. I feel confident that this alliance will add to our value proposition in the European market and ensure that our customers will be able to handle their regulatory obligations in an efficient, balanced and fair way."

Arizona-based ATS is a leading provider and market leader of toll and violations management solutions and road safety cameras throughout North America. Annually, ATS processes more than 130 million tolls and over 2 million violations on behalf of its fleet and rental car partners and conducts on average, nearly 150,000 automated title and registration transactions monthly.

ATS also has more than 4,000 installed school bus stop arm, red-light and speed safety cameras serving more than 30 million people across the United States and Canada.

"ATS is excited about this acquisition," said David Roberts, ATS CEO. "Bringing together these two companies provides a great opportunity for us to expand our offerings and add value for our customers, while at the same time providing a platform for us to grow internationally. We look forward to welcoming EPC to the ATS family."

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity (www.platinumequity.com) is a global investment firm with $13 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 30 operating companies that serve customers around the world. The firm is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners IV, a $6.5 billion global buyout fund. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 22 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 190 acquisitions.

About American Traffic Solutions

ATS is a leader in providing both Toll and Violation Management Solutions as well as Title and Registration services to fleets and rental customers saving them time and money. ATS is also proud to be the market leader in road safety camera installations in North America. For more information, please visit: www.atsol.com or www.atsfleetsolutions.com.

About Euro Parking Collection

EPC works on behalf of more than 450 issuing organizations in 15 European countries. These organizations are primarily made up of public and police authorities, councils, municipalities, national government agencies, road toll operators and private parking companies. EPC currently administers over 12 million traffic related transactions a year, which include, parking, congestion charging, road tolls and other traffic related charges, For more information please visit: https://www.epcplc.com

