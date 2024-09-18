PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE POLLI, ITALIAN PRODUCER OF PASTA CONDIMENTS AND VEGETABLE PRESERVES

One of EU's largest pesto producers to partner with Platinum in pursuit of continued growth, international expansion

Founding Polli family to retain stake in 150+ year-old business

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in F.lli Polli S.p.A. ("Polli"), a leading producer of pasta condiments and vegetable preserves, from affiliates of the founding Polli family.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Polli family will retain a minority stake in the business together with CEO Marco Fraccaroli, who will continue to lead the company.

Founded in 1872, Polli is an Italian producer of pasta sauces, food in-oil, olives, pickles, and condiments to customers in over 50 countries, and is one of the largest producers of pesto in the EU. The company operates four state-of-the-art plants in which more than 130 different raw materials are processed, producing approximately 29,000 tons of vegetables and more than 190 million packages every year.

"Platinum has a lot of experience helping family-owned businesses leverage our M&A capabilities and global operating expertise to capitalize on market opportunities and maximize their potential," said Platinum Equity Co-President Louis Samson. "Polli has built an exceptional brand with a proud heritage, and we look forward to working together to build on that legacy."

Manuela Polli, Managing Director of Polli and member of the sixth generation of the family, said: "We are excited to continue our ambitious journey with Platinum, an important partner who shares our company's values and goals. We are confident that together we will take the business to a new level of global leadership."

"We admire what the Polli family has built across six generations and more than 150 years," said Platinum Equity Managing Director Fernando Goni. "We believe this business presents a great platform to continue investing in organic growth and to pursue additional acquisitions that can expand or fill in gaps in the company's product lines, provide new technological capabilities, or further extend the company's geographic reach in Europe and United States. We look forward to partnering with the management team and the Polli family on the next chapter."

The Polli investment was led by Platinum Equity's Small Cap investment team, which is experienced in acquiring businesses in Europe and in the food and beverage sector in particular.

Platinum Equity's current portfolio includes private label sweet biscuits manufacturer Biscuit International (Paris); wine producer Fantini Group (Ortona, Italy); seafood provider Iberconsa (Vigo, Spain); and premium rum blending specialist E&A Scheer (Amsterdam).

Deloitte and Clearwater are serving as financial advisors to Platinum Equity on the acquisition of Polli. Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as Platinum Equity's legal advisor and E&Y is providing tax counsel on the transaction.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with more than $48 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 28 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 450 acquisitions.

