Platinum Equity Completes Acquisition of Anuvu

Acquisition to fuel Anuvu's next chapter of growth and technological innovation.

LOMBARD, Ill., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anuvu, a leading provider of worldwide entertainment solutions for mobility markets and high-speed inflight connectivity, today announced the completion of its acquisition by Platinum Equity.

The company operates two primary divisions: 1) Media Technology Services: Licenses, distributes, localizes, and delivers entertainment content for aviation, maritime and non-theatrical end markets, with a catalog of more than 400,000 titles. 2) Connectivity: Provides telecommunications equipment, broadband satellite Internet access, passenger management services, and analytics solutions to airline customers.

"I am incredibly proud of what Anuvu has accomplished in recent years and believe that Platinum Equity will provide the launching pad to further the company's growth in technology and content, benefiting our clients," stated Josh Marks, CEO at Anuvu. "Thank you to our leadership team and to all those who worked hard to complete this deal, as well as our Board of Directors for their meaningful contributions throughout the past few years. I'd also like to share my gratitude to all Nuvers who have made Anuvu the driven, client-focused market leader it is today."

"Anuvu has an impressive heritage in entertainment and connectivity for mobility markets, serving over 150 airline and 30 cruise-line clients worldwide," said Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei and Managing Director Dan Krasner in a joint statement. "We share a vision with Anuvu's leadership team to grow their respective businesses and look forward to leveraging their capabilities and expertise to pursue further opportunities in adjacent markets."

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Drake Star served as the exclusive financial advisor to Anuvu.

The acquisition was originally announced in August 2025.

About Anuvu

Anuvu connects and entertains the world's passengers. Our award-winning content and connectivity solutions are reliable, scalable, and tailored to our customers' brands and service objectives. With a flexible and agile approach, we maximize the technology available today, while optimizing for tomorrow.

Some of the most experienced professionals in the industry lead our teams and this, together with our long-standing client relationships, means we never stand still.

Anuvu. Let Innovation Move You.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $50 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 60 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 30 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 500 acquisitions.

