PLATINUM EQUITY COMPLETES PLAYPOWER ACQUISITION

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today that the acquisition of PlayPower, one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of recreational and outdoor living systems, from Littlejohn & Co, LLC ("Littlejohn") has been completed.

Headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina, PlayPower designs and manufactures a wide range of products for outdoor recreation and living, including playground systems, recreational equipment, and related solutions, serving key end markets such as schools, parks and recreation, commercial and industrial facilities, residential communities, marine environments, and hospitality venues. The company maintains an international footprint with manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America and Europe, enabling efficient delivery, reduced transit times, and compliance with regional regulatory and design standards.

"Families and communities are prioritizing open-air spaces for health, wellness, and social connection, fueling long-term demand for premium outdoor equipment and playground solutions," said Jacob Kotzubei, Platinum Equity Co-President. "We believe PlayPower is uniquely positioned as a leader in this market and are proud to support the company's mission to enrich lives and strengthen communities through play and outdoor experiences."

"PlayPower represents a platform with significant runway for growth across its core categories and adjacent segments," said Nathan Eldridge, Managing Director at Platinum Equity. "We are eager to support the company's growth organically and through new acquisitions that can expand its family of brands into complementary markets."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Goldman Sachs served as financial advisor to Platinum Equity, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as Platinum Equity's legal counsel on the transaction. Lincoln International served as financial advisor to Littlejohn, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to Littlejohn. Jamieson Financial served as advisor to the company's executive management team. About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $50 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 60 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 30 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 500 acquisitions.

