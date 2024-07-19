PLATINUM EQUITY COMPLETES SALE OF HUNTERSTOWN POWER GENERATION FACILITY TO LS POWER

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today that the sale of the Hunterstown power generation facility and related assets to LS Power has been completed.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Located in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the Hunterstown facility is a combined-cycle gas turbine generating power plant that provides 810 MW to the PJM (Met-Ed) 500kV grid, with enough to supply more than 600,000 homes.

"Hunterstown is a good example of how Platinum can use its playbook to create value in different ways," said Platinum Equity Co-President Louis Samson. "The Hunterstown facility is an outstanding asset, with high free cash flow and strong recurring revenue, acquired from a seller that needed a divestiture solution during a time of distress, so it checked a lot of the boxes we typically look for. Our experience with corporate carveouts and our willingness to be open minded put us in position to help."

Platinum Equity acquired the facility in 2018 from GenOn, a unit of NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG), which had filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2017, and managed it as a standalone business in the firm's portfolio.

"Hunterstown performed well and benefited from meaningful investment and operational oversite during our ownership," said Platinum Equity Managing Director David Glatt. "We then found a new home for the facility with a buyer who is a natural fit for the long term. We are proud of the outcome and will continue seeking opportunities to put our M&A capabilities to work in creative ways."

Evercore served as financial advisor to Platinum Equity on the sale of Hunterstown and Latham & Watkins LLP provided legal counsel to Platinum Equity.

