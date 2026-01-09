PLATINUM EQUITY INVESTS IN NORTON PACKAGING

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today a significant investment in Norton Packaging, a provider of plastic pails and packaging solutions.

Founded in 1901 and headquartered in Hayward, Calif., Norton is a provider of high-performance rigid packaging solutions for a range of categories, including paints and coatings, chemicals and cleansers, food products, lubricants, and other applications.

"We have great respect for the Norton family and the business they've built over multiple generations," said Platinum Equity Co‑President Jacob Kotzubei. "For more than a century, Norton has demonstrated a commitment to quality, consistency, and deep customer relationships. We believe that foundation, combined with the company's technical expertise and service‑oriented culture, makes Norton an exceptional platform for growth. We see meaningful opportunities to invest in the business, support continued innovation, and help the company reach even greater scale."

Norton Packaging CEO Greg Norton and the Norton family retained a significant interest in the business, and Mr. Norton will continue to lead the company going forward.

"We are excited about the prospect of partnering with Platinum Equity," said Mr. Norton. "Our family has always believed in doing things the right way. That means putting customers first, investing in our people, and staying committed to manufacturing excellence. Platinum's track record in the packaging sector and its experience helping family‑led businesses grow give us confidence that this is the right partner for the next chapter in Norton's evolution."

Platinum Equity has invested in numerous packaging businesses. The firm's current portfolio includes Growscape, a North American manufacturer and supplier of horticultural containers and decorative, functional products for the lawn and garden market. Platinum Equity previously owned BWAY, a manufacturer of rigid metal and plastic containers used to package industrial, bulk food, and retail goods.

"Norton has built an impressive business with a loyal customer base, and we believe the company is well positioned for both organic and strategic growth," said Platinum Equity Managing Director Nick Fries. "We see significant opportunities to enhance its operations, expand capacity where needed, and pursue add‑on acquisitions that can broaden the company's capabilities and geographic reach. We're looking forward to working with Greg and the Norton team to help accelerate their long‑term growth plans."

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Stifel served as financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to Platinum Equity on the Norton acquisition. Perella Weinberg Partners LP served as financial advisor and Donahue Fitzgerald LLP served as legal counsel to Norton Packaging.

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $50 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 60 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 30 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 500 acquisitions.

