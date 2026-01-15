PLATINUM EQUITY INVESTS IN TONGRUN INTERNATIONAL

Tongrun to leverage Platinum's operations capabilities and sector expertise in energy resilience and data center end markets

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today an investment in Tongrun International, a precision contract manufacturer and provider of value-added services that delivers high-quality sheet metal solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Bonham, Texas, Tongrun provides end‑to‑end contract manufacturing solutions to blue‑chip customers across a diversified mix of high‑growth sectors.

Tongrun specializes in fabricating custom metal products — including cabinets, enclosures and racking solutions — for data centers, power generation, telecommunications, medical, gaming, and food and beverage applications. The company offers product design, design‑for‑manufacturability, precision manufacturing, assembly, kitting and logistics services.

"Tongrun sits at the center of several powerful long‑term trends, especially the unprecedented investment in data centers and AI infrastructure," said Platinum Equity Co‑President Jacob Kotzubei. "Its ability to pair front‑end design and prototyping with highly scalable domestic and international manufacturing makes the company an essential partner to the world's most sophisticated OEMs. With demand accelerating and customers seeking partners that can grow with them, Tongrun is exceptionally well‑positioned for its next chapter."

Tongrun has built a robust manufacturing platform capable of supporting highly technical mechanical design through large‑scale production. The company prides itself on the ability to tailor supply-chain strategies to each customer program and offers a combination of domestic and international production capacity to optimize for cost, speed, and geography.

Demand from the power generation and data center sectors continues to drive increasing order volumes, including for electrical component enclosures used in the buildout of AI infrastructure. The company's end‑market customers include some of the world's largest technology firms, which have announced more than $1 trillion in data center investment with build plans stretching well into the next decade. With meaningful capacity and identified expansion opportunities, Tongrun is positioned to support its current customer base while capitalizing on significant incremental growth.

Tongrun founder and President Brandt Strieby, who retained a significant equity stake in the business, will continue to lead the company going forward.

"Partnering with Platinum Equity represents an exciting opportunity to double down on our accelerating growth trajectory through a strong, collaborative relationship," said Strieby. "Together, Tongrun and Platinum Equity will drive expansion while maintaining our core focus on manufacturing excellence and unmatched customer service."

Platinum Equity has deep experience in domestic and international manufacturing operations and in the end markets Tongrun serves. The firm's current portfolio includes Rehlko (formerly Kohler Energy), a global leader in energy resilience solutions. Platinum Equity also previously owned Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure for data centers and communications networks.

"Tongrun has a robust pipeline, an expanding customer base, and a thoughtful plan for scaling capacity, while also needing investment and assistance with execution to fully seize the opportunity in front of it," said Platinum Equity Managing Director Nick Fries. "We see tremendous potential to expand the company's production footprint, enhance its operational capabilities, and accelerate growth both organically and through targeted add‑on acquisitions that can broaden Tongrun's capacity, capabilities and customer reach."

G2 Capital Advisors, LLC served as financial advisor and Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal counsel to Tongrun's shareholders on the sale to Platinum Equity. O'Melveny & Myers LLP served as legal counsel to Platinum Equity.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $50 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 60 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 30 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 500 acquisitions.

About Tongrun International

Tongrun International is a leading precision sheet metal contract manufacturing platform delivering high-quality engineered solutions through a differentiated, end-to-end manufacturing model. The company's integrated approach combines design-for-manufacturability expertise with comprehensive production capabilities to support global customers across high-growth sectors. www.tongruninternational.com

