PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE GSM OUTDOORS

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire GSM Outdoors from Gridiron Capital.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to be completed in Q3 2024.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, GSM Outdoors is a leading outdoor and consumer sporting goods company with a diverse, growing portfolio of more than 50 different brands.

The company equips its customers with branded consumables, accessories and high-quality gear for a variety of outdoor pursuits. It sells through a diverse mix of channels, including online retailers, sporting goods stores, mass merchants, outdoor product retailers, farm and fleet stores and dealers and distributors across the United States and Canada.

"The popularity of outdoor recreation is driving increased demand for a wide range of innovative, technically advanced products tailored for enthusiasts and adventure seekers of all kinds," said Platinum Equity Co-President Louis Samson. "The sector is characterized by an attractive combination of resilience, growth potential and M&A opportunities, which suits our firm well. We believe GSM's distribution network, experience bringing new products to market, rigorous quality control and care for its customers position it well to capitalize on those dynamics and diversify its portfolio to meet the growing demand."

Samson praised the company's leadership and culture as vital to its success.

"GSM is led by an experienced team of outdoor enthusiasts who are passionate about their mission and the products they bring to market," said Samson. "We look forward to working with the management team to support a new phase of growth and expansion."

GSM Outdoors CEO Eddie Castro will continue to lead the company going forward.

"We are proud of the company we've built and the success we have had, and now look forward to a new chapter," said Castro. "Platinum's expanded access to capital, M&A resources and operational expertise can help further accelerate our growth and create more opportunities for GSM to serve our customers."

"Our work has proven out that GSM is highly regarded among consumers and channel partners for its customer service, diverse product portfolio and efficient operations," said Platinum Equity Managing Director David Glatt. "The company is an excellent platform for growth in a highly fragmented market and has proven to be an attractive home for brands looking to increase their reach and maximize their potential."

Glatt said GSM Outdoors will continue investing in organic growth and M&A under Platinum Equity's ownership.

"We will partner with the company to expand its offerings through in-house R&D and pursue the large and growing pipeline of prospective acquisitions in both existing product categories and new segments," added Glatt. "We share the company's passion for serving outdoor enthusiasts and are excited to get to work."

Platinum Equity previously owned Fishing Holdings, LLC, the Flippin, Arkansas-based manufacturer of the Ranger Boats, Stratos and Triton fishing boat brands, which the firm sold to Bass Pro Group.

Financing for the GSM acquisition will be arranged Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Latham and Watkins is serving as legal counsel to Platinum Equity on the transaction.

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with more than $48 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 28 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 450 acquisitions.

