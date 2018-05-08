Platinum Luxury Auctions Posts Flagler County's 5th Highest Sale Within Past Year

Although the actual sales price will not be released until the transaction closes – which is scheduled to occur within 30 days of the date of sale – Platinum noted that the sale will create the fifth-highest residential price in all of Flagler County within the past year. The property was last listed for $1.8 million prior to the initiation of the auction campaign.

"Per our analysts' review of the Flagler County property records, the sale will in fact rank as the fifth-highest residential property sale to transact in the entire county within the most recent, 12-month period," stated David Enriquez, Platinum's Vice President of Operations. Mr. Enriquez also reported that 5 bidders registered for the auction, following nearly 40 buyer previews during the auction's 5-week promotional campaign. The winning bidder was described by Mr. Enriquez as a physician from southwest Florida.

Built in 2008, the property offers direct views of the sparkling Atlantic Ocean walkout access to the cinnamon-hued sands of Flagler's serene beaches. It features several oceanfront decks, which create ample opportunity to enjoy the gentle sea breezes. A private boardwalk (or "dunewalk") extends from the main-level deck directly onto the beach.

There are 5 bedrooms, 6 full and 1 half baths in the 4,800-sf home. A private elevator serves each of the three living levels of the residence. The second floor contains a living room, kitchenette, and four bedroom suites, along with direct access to the private boardwalk, while the ground level houses a "bonus room" and a large recreation area.

Flagler Beach is a small, seaside town situated between Daytona Beach and St. Augustine on Florida's northeast coast. The town is known for its peaceful beaches and relaxed lifestyle. Additional information is available at PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com, or by contacting Platinum's offices at 800.262.5132.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions

Platinum Luxury Auctions is responsible for developing the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions, and owns the rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $744 million in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.25 billion in additional luxury properties worldwide.

