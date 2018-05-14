Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces 'Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour' Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos

- Tickets On Sale to the General Public Starting Friday, May 18 at Ticketmaster.com -

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today platinum selling artist Drake announced the 'Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour.' Drake will be joined by special guests and "Walk It Talk It" collaborators Migos on a North American run throughout this summer and fall. Produced by Live Nation, the 41-date outing will kick off July 26 in Salt Lake City, UT and visit cities across the U.S. and Canada including Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Boston, Miami, Vancouver, and many more. The tour announcement follows the release of Drake's hit singles "God's Plan" and "Nice For What," leading up to his highly-anticipated fifth studio album Scorpion. 

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 15 at 10am through Thursday, May 17 at 10pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 18 at Ticketmaster.com.

AUBREY AND THE THREE AMIGOS TOUR DATES

Thu Jul 26

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sat Jul 28

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

Tue Jul 31

Kansas City, MO

Sprint Center

Wed Aug 01

St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center

Fri Aug 10

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

Sat Aug 11

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

Tue Aug 14

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 17

Chicago, IL

United Center

Sat Aug 18

Chicago, IL

United Center

Fri Aug 24

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 25

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 30

Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center

Fri Aug 31

Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center

Tue Sep 04

Montreal, QC

Bell Centre

Fri Sep 07

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Sat Sep 08

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Wed Sep 12

Washington, DC

Capital One Arena

Thu Sep 13

Washington, DC

Capital One Arena

Sat Sep 15

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

Tue Sep 18

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Fri Sep 21

Miami, FL

AmericanAirlines Arena

Sat Sep 22

Miami, FL

AmericanAirlines Arena

Mon Sept 24

New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center

Wed Sep 26

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Sat Sep 29

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Sun Sep 30

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Fri Oct 05

Las Vegas, NV

MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Oct 06

Las Vegas, NV

MGM Grand Garden Arena

Mon Oct 08

Phoenix, AZ

Gila River Arena

Fri Oct 12

Los Angeles, CA

STAPLES Center

Sat Oct 13

Los Angeles, CA

STAPLES Center

Tue Oct 16

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Wed Oct 17

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Fri Oct 26

Oakland, CA

Oracle Arena

Sat Oct 27

Oakland, CA

Oracle Arena

Thu Nov 01

Seattle, WA

Tacoma Dome

Sat Nov 03

Vancouver, BC

Rogers Arena

Sun Nov 04

Vancouver, BC

Rogers Arena

Tue Nov 06

Edmonton, AB

Rogers Place

Fri Nov 16

Atlanta, GA

Philips Arena

Sat Nov 17

Atlanta, GA

Philips Arena

