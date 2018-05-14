Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces 'Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour' Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 15 at 10am through Thursday, May 17 at 10pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 18 at Ticketmaster.com.

AUBREY AND THE THREE AMIGOS TOUR DATES

Thu Jul 26 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Sat Jul 28 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Tue Jul 31 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Wed Aug 01 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Fri Aug 10 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Sat Aug 11 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Tue Aug 14 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Fri Aug 17 Chicago, IL United Center

Sat Aug 18 Chicago, IL United Center Fri Aug 24 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Sat Aug 25 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Thu Aug 30 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Fri Aug 31 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Tue Sep 04 Montreal, QC Bell Centre Fri Sep 07 Boston, MA TD Garden Sat Sep 08 Boston, MA TD Garden Wed Sep 12 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Thu Sep 13 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Sat Sep 15 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Tue Sep 18 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Fri Sep 21 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena Sat Sep 22 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena Mon Sept 24 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Wed Sep 26 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Sat Sep 29 Houston, TX Toyota Center Sun Sep 30 Houston, TX Toyota Center Fri Oct 05 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena Sat Oct 06 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena Mon Oct 08 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena Fri Oct 12 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center Sat Oct 13 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center Tue Oct 16 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Wed Oct 17 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Fri Oct 26 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena Sat Oct 27 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena Thu Nov 01 Seattle, WA Tacoma Dome Sat Nov 03 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Sun Nov 04 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Tue Nov 06 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place Fri Nov 16 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena Sat Nov 17 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

