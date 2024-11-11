PLATOON RECEIVES RECORD NUMBER OF 67th GRAMMY AWARD NOMINATIONS FOR THE LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC & GUSTAVO DUDAMEL AND THE HELSINKI PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA & SUSANNA MÄLKKI, WITH MULTIPLE ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS FROM THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The recognition shows the significant strides Platoon has made in the Classical space, emerging as a leading voice in the genre

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple-owned Platoon today announced their second-ever GRAMMY nominations, with a record four nominations for the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel's Revolución diamantina, the first album of orchestral music by Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz. This is the largest number of nominations that the LA Phil has ever received for a single album. The Helsinki Philharmonic and Susanna Mälkki were also nominated for their album of Sibelius – Suites on the BIS label.

Platoon is an industry leader in identifying groundbreaking talent from around the world, while providing innovative tools and services to artists to build their careers and reach new fans. The pioneering label has expanded its classical roster in recent years, positioning themselves as a key market player with true creative vision.

Revolución diamantina is the second release in the collaboration between Platoon, the LA Phil and Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, documenting part of the orchestra's Pan-American music initiative – a multi-year project exploring more than 30 new commissions and numerous creative partnerships to emphasize the importance of Latin American heritage. Following last year's GRAMMY-nominated album Fandango, Revolución diamantina includes Ortiz's new violin concerto, Altar de cuerda, performed by violinist María Dueñas. Revolución diamantina is a powerful new ballet score, inspired by Mexico's 2019 "Glitter Revolution," the feminist uprising around the country's epidemic of violence against women. The album has been nominated in the categories of Best Engineered Album - Classical, Best Classical Compendium, Best Contemporary Classical Composition and Best Orchestral Performance. Producer Dmitriy Lipay has also been recognized in the Producer of the Year – Classical category, for his work on this album.

The Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra is regarded as 'Sibelius's own orchestra' – it was this orchestra, usually conducted by the composer himself, that premièred most of his major compositions. The three works featured on this BIS release - the Karelia Suite, Rakastava and Lemminkäinen, all originated within a short period in Sibelius's career: the years 1893–96, a time when he was beginning to establish himself as a composer and a time of national awakening. The orchestra is led here by conductor Susanna Mälkki, an expert interpreter of the Finnish composer's oeuvre. The album is nominated in the Best Orchestral Performance category.

Katie Ferguson, Head of Platoon Classical says: "It is an honor to represent the work of these extraordinary artists, whose visions perfectly align with our ethos and who are successfully redefining the boundaries of classical music at every turn. All of us at Platoon extend our congratulations to each of them for their recognition by the Recording Academy."

The 67th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2025 - broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and on demand on Paramount+.

ABOUT PLATOON

The multi-award and GRAMMY® winning label Platoon was acquired by Apple in 2018. The boutique artist services company identifies groundbreaking talent from around the world, while providing invaluable and innovative tools and services to build their careers and reach new fans. Platoon landed its first success shortly after their inception when they signed the then-unknown Billie Eilish, laying the groundwork for her ascent to global stardom, alongside other household names such as Mr Eaziand Victoria Monét. Current signings include Saint Harison, RZA, Khaid, Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Dalia Stasevska, and more. Founded in 1973, BIS records is amongst the most highly respected classical labels in the world. BIS was acquired by Platoon/Apple in September 2023.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC

Under the leadership of Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil offers live performances, media initiatives and learning programs that inspire and strengthen communities in Los Angeles and beyond. The Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra is the foundation of the LA Phil's offerings, which also include a multi-genre, multidisciplinary presenting program and such youth development programs as YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). Performances are offered on four historic stages—Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, The Ford and Beckmen YOLA Center - as well as through a variety of media platforms. In all its endeavors, the LA Phil seeks to enrich the lives of individuals and communities through musical, artistic and learning experiences that resonate in our world today.

ABOUT GUSTAVO DUDAMEL

Gustavo Dudamel is committed to creating a better world through music. Guided by an unwavering belief in the power of art to inspire and transform lives, he has worked tirelessly to expand education and access for underserved communities around the world, and to broaden the impact of classical music to new and ever-larger audiences. His rise, from humble beginnings as a child in Venezuela to an unparalleled career of artistic and social achievements, offers living proof that culture can bring meaning to the life of an individual and greater harmony to the world at large. He currently serves as the Music & Artistic Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, and in 2026, he becomes the Music and Artistic Director of the New York Philharmonic, continuing a legacy that includes Gustav Mahler, Arturo Toscanini, and Leonard Bernstein. Throughout 2025, Dudamel will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of El Sistema, honoring the global impact of José Antonio Abreu's visionary education program across five generations, and acknowledging the vital importance of arts education.

ABOUT THE HELSINKI PHILHARMONIC

The Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, founded in 1882, has been operating with­out interruption for over 140 years. It has grown from a band of 36 players to an orchestra of 102 regular members giving concerts attended by a total audience of around 110,000 a year at the Helsinki Music Centre and abroad. Between 1892 and 1923 the HPO gave the first performances of almost all the symphonic works by Jean Sibelius with the composer himself conducting. The HPO's founder and first chief conductor, Robert Kajanus, was succeeded by Paavo Berglund, Leif Segerstam, John Storgårds, Susanna Mälkki and, in 2023, by chief conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste with Pekka Kuusisto as principal guest conductor. Since the autumn of 2011, the newly constructed Helsinki Music Centre has been the orchestra's home venue. In addition to the 70–80 concerts it gives each year in Helsinki, the HPO regularly tours abroad. The first foreign visit was to the Paris World Exhibition in 1900. The orchestra has visited most European countries, the United States, Japan, South America and China.

ABOUT SUSANNA MALKKI

Susanna Mälkki is sought-after at the highest level with symphony orchestras and in opera houses worldwide. She appears regularly with top orchestras throughout Europe and North America; Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, where she is Chief Conductor Emeritus and was Chief Conductor from 2016 until 2023, Los Angeles Philharmonic, where she was Principal Guest Conductor from 2017 until 2022, Philadelphia Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Symphony, London Symphony Orchestra, the Münchner Philharmoniker, Wiener Symphoniker, Bayerischer Rundfunk and the Berliner Philharmoniker. By invitation of Pierre Boulez, Mälkki was also the Music Director of the Ensemble intercontemporain from 2006-2013. Equally in demand with major opera houses, past notable appearances include at the Opéra national de Paris, Teatro alla Scala Milan, the Wiener Staatsoper, The Metropolitan Opera, the Gran Teatre del Liceu and The Royal Opera House, London. Operatic titles this season and beyond show Mälkki's versatility in the artform; Stravinsky's The Rake's Progress, Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro, Beethoven's Fidelio, Faure's Pénélope, Verdi's Falstaff, Wagner's Tristan und Isolde and Kaija Saariaho's Innocence. Recognised for her significant contribution to the art form, Mälkki was awarded the Pro Finlandia Medal of the Order of the Lion of Finland – one of Finland's highest honours – in 2011. She has been awarded as Officier (2014) and Commandeur (2022) de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres of France and in January 2016 was made a Chevalier of the Légion d'honneur in France. She is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Music in London and a member of the Kungliga Musikaliska Akademien in Stockholm. In October 2016 she was named Musical America's 2017 Conductor of the Year, and in November 2017 she was awarded the Nordic Council Music Prize. In 2024, she was awarded an honorary doctorate from the Uniarts Helsinki.

SOURCE Platoon