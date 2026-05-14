Platov.co Launches Nigerian Naira (NGN) Support, Bringing Direct Crypto-to-Fiat Exchange to West Africa's Largest Market

Platform adds NGN as its first Sub-Saharan African fiat currency, enabling Nigerian users to exchange Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and 20+ other digital assets directly for naira

ALBANY, N.Y., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Platov.co, a cross-border cryptocurrency exchange platform, today announced the launch of Nigerian Naira (NGN) support, marking its first dedicated fiat currency integration for Sub-Saharan Africa. Nigerian users can now exchange Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether (USDT), and more than 40 digital assets directly for naira through Platov's automated exchange platform.

Entering Africa's Largest Crypto Market

Nigeria ranks among the most active cryptocurrency markets globally, driven by naira depreciation and a large unbanked population seeking accessible digital finance tools. With NGN integrated, Nigerian users gain access to a platform built on eight years of operating history, AML-compliant transaction processing, and transparent fixed-rate swaps.

"Nigeria represents one of the most important markets for cryptocurrency adoption anywhere in the world. The demand is real, the need is clear, and we've built the infrastructure to serve it reliably. Adding NGN is not just a product update—it's our commitment to the West African market for the long term." — Sam Greenfield, Founder & CEO, Platov.co

What NGN Support Enables

Platov.co now supports direct exchange across the following pairs, among others:

BTC → NGN





USDT → NGN





ETH → NGN





→ NGN BNB, TRX, LTC, and additional assets → NGN

Users submit a request, confirm the rate, send funds, and receive naira to their designated account. The AML verification layer screens all incoming assets to ensure recipients receive clean, traceable coins.

Part of a Broader African Expansion

The NGN launch is the first step in Platov's planned regional expansion across anglophone Africa. Kenyan Shilling (KES) support is in active development, where mobile-first infrastructure and growing crypto adoption create strong conditions for exchange services. The platform is preparing localized interfaces adapted to local payment methods in both markets.

Platov.co is independently listed on BestChange.com and other major aggregators, where users can verify live rates, operating history, and reserve status before transacting.

About Platov.co

Platov.co is a non-custodial cross-border exchange platform supporting 40+ digital assets and 15 fiat currencies, with AML/KYC verification and transparent fixed-rate pricing. With eight years of operating history, Platov serves users across the CIS region, Europe, Asia, and West Africa seeking reliable, compliant access to cryptocurrency markets. Learn more at platov.co.

Contact: Platov PR Team | [email protected] | platov.co

SOURCE Platov.co