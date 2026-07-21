Play a Video Game Against a Dish of Living Neurons: Intactis Bio Launches "Biostack"

Play a video game against living neurons in rack mountable Biohybrid Processing Unit (BPU) to lower AI energy usage. Post this

Biocomputation is a field focused on curbing the AI energy crises by replacing inefficient silicon chips with low energy biological processors. Biostack is the most tactile and publicly accessible demonstration yet to emerge from the field of biocomputation. Play today at play.intactis.bio.

A biocomputer you can rack

Biostack runs on the Intactis BPU (Biohybrid Processing Unit), a biocomputer built into the same form factor as the GPUs widely distributed in data centers today. Living neurons at its core are wrapped in the cooling, life support, and signal hardware needed to keep the neurons healthy while they compute. The unit pairs the living substrate with silicon and rack mountable networking, which allows the systems to scale out using existing data center infrastructure.

The map that makes neurons playable

What makes the tissue controllable is a computational neuroscience model. Intactis ran a comprehensive screen to map how electrical stimulus drives neural outputs, cataloguing more than 150 statistically significant relationships and accounting for up to 96% of the tissue's response. "Biocomputation is not a black box. We have the actual equation," said Daniel Rodriguez-Granrose, PhD, Founder and CEO of Intactis Bio. This design space lets the company map neural responses onto specific game controls, so the biocomputer can directly learn the Biostack board state and ideal responses in a closed loop.

How a dish of neurons plays

Each turn, Biostack compresses the board (the current piece, the height of every column, and any gaps) into a compact code and delivers it to the tissue as a timed sequence of electrical pulses. The neurons respond, and the system reads their answer as a six-bit placement: four bits choose one of ten columns, two bits choose one of four rotations. Together this represents over 1000 unique electrical inputs to encode the board space and up to 40 possible destinations for every piece. Intactis has successfully transmitted this information to the neurons, and mapped their response back to the live game. In this demo, game performance held and even improved across overnight gaps between sessions. The living network is genuinely shaped by use.

Why a game matters

The stakes reach well beyond the screen. AI's appetite for electricity is on track to outrun global electricity production. A supercomputer can draw on the order of 20 megawatts; a human brain runs on about 20 watts. The company projects energy-cost reductions around 95%, total-cost reductions around 90%, and data center footprint reductions around 88% versus exaflop-scale silicon.

From demo to business

Intactis sells the capability as Cloud Biocompute as a Service, targeting gaming, robotics, AI and LLM developers already spending $20,000 or more per month on GPUs. The company has secured more than $1 million in early capital and non-dilutive support and is raising a $5 million seed round to bring the BPU to data center partners. Intactis is built by a team with more than $900 million in prior exits.

About Intactis Bio

Intactis Bio builds biohybrid computers that run living human neurons alongside silicon to deliver compute with dramatically lower energy, cost, and footprint. Its rack-mountable Biohybrid Processing Unit (BPU) targets the widening gap between AI compute demand and available power. Learn more at intactis.bio.

SOURCE Intactis Bio Corp