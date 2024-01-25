Play Beyond: Sui Gaming Summit comes to Game Developers Conference 2024

Sui invites game developers to explore new gameplay paradigms at San Francisco-based event

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mysten Labs and Sui Foundation, announced Play Beyond: Sui Gaming Summit , a premier event for game developers attending San Francisco's GDC in March 2024. The Play Beyond: Sui Gaming Summit will be hosted by Mysten Labs, original contributor to the Sui blockchain, in partnership with Sui Foundation. The event will take place on Tuesday, March 19 from 11 AM to 4 PM PT, two blocks away from GDC's main venue.

"2024 is a monumentally important year for gaming," said Evan Cheng, CEO and Co-Founder of Mysten Labs. "Games take years to develop, and in 2024, we are reaching that moment where web3-powered games are finally ready to take center stage. Play Beyond is an opportunity to showcase what those games can do, and for developers to experience how web3 is shifting the digital ownership paradigm."

Play Beyond: Sui Gaming Summit will feature talks, panels, development workshops, and live demonstrations from Sui's committed gaming developers and partners, including keynote presenter South Korean gaming giant, NHN, who announced their intentions to build on Sui in September 2023 , and whose first web3 game is forthcoming. Future programming will be announced in full in the coming weeks.

"Developers and gamers alike have not yet been exposed to the actual benefits of web3 for gaming," said Adeniyi Abiodun, Chief Product Officer of Mysten Labs. "At Play Beyond, we invite developers and publishers to reimagine gaming when powered by web3, and to understand how Sui solves for all of the issues they've experienced in the past, from our instantaneous speed to unique, dynamic NFT functionality to limitless scalability."

Play Beyond is free to attend, located at 40 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA, and will be followed by a media-only happy hour and a VIP closing party. Register today at http://go.sui.io/sui-gaming-summit .

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences. Learn more: https://sui.io .

Mysten Labs is an industry-leading team of experts on distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography, whose founders were senior executives and lead architects of pioneering blockchain projects. The mission of Mysten Labs is to build critical infrastructure to create a more decentralized internet. Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com .

