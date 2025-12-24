Play For Dream Returns to CES 2026: Prototype Makes First Appearance

News provided by

Play For Dream Technology

Dec 24, 2025, 09:30 ET

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Play For Dream Technology, the creator of the world's first Android-based spatial computer,  will return to CES 2026 and take center stage from January 6 to 9 at Central Hall, Booth #14041.

We will debut our flagship Play For Dream MR headset across five key scenarios, from personal entertainment to enterprise solutions. 

Continue Reading
JOIN US AT CES 2026
JOIN US AT CES 2026

The standalone MR headset combines 4K‑per-eye micro‑OLED displays, a fully wireless design, and an open Android ecosystem, delivering a premium untethered MR experience. Early users have praised the device as not only the world's first Android-based spatial computer but also "the best all-in-one wireless PCVR device currently available on the market."

Hands-On Experiences: From Today's Must‑Sees to Tomorrow's Prototype

At our booth, you can explore beyond personal spatial entertainment and choose your own curated journey into the next dimension:

  • The PCVR Arena: Compete without limits in a free-roam FPS experience, enabled by sub-centimeter precision tracking and true 1:1 movement.
  • The Immersive Gallery: Step into a living museum where masterpieces come to life in stunning high-fidelity mixed reality.
  • Full-Motion Flight Simulator: Take control and experience untethered, cockpit-level realism powered by crystal-clear 4K-per-eye micro-OLED displays.
  • Learn & Lounge Area: Unwind and discover interactive educational content alongside a private, theater-quality 8K cinematic space.
  • Be Among the First to See What's Next: Experience the future of spatial computing with interactive R&D demonstrations. Be among the first to preview our latest prototype and witness the next evolution of spatial computing.

Meet us at CES 2026 — where the next dimension of spatial computing begins.

About Play for Dream
Play for Dream, founded in 2020, is a pioneering spatial computing company redefining digital interaction; its flagship Play for Dream MR Headset—the world's first Android‑based spatial computer—delivers industry‑leading wireless PCVR and premium visual fidelity, while powering enterprise solutions across education, industrial training, healthcare, cultural exhibitions, and entertainment.

SOURCE Play For Dream Technology

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Play For Dream MR Headset Powers Next-Gen LBE Experiences at AWE USA 2025

Play For Dream MR Headset Powers Next-Gen LBE Experiences at AWE USA 2025

Play For Dream, a global pioneer in spatial computing, showcased the world's first Android-based spatial computer at Augmented World Expo (AWE) USA...
Play For Dream MR Gains Widespread Acclaim at CES 2025, Deeply Partnering with Tobii to Drive B2B Innovation

Play For Dream MR Gains Widespread Acclaim at CES 2025, Deeply Partnering with Tobii to Drive B2B Innovation

Play For Dream Technology has made a monumental entrance at CES 2025, its revolutionary MR device, the world's first Android-based spatial computer,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Electronics

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics