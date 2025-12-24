Play For Dream Returns to CES 2026: Prototype Makes First Appearance

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Play For Dream Technology, the creator of the world's first Android-based spatial computer, will return to CES 2026 and take center stage from January 6 to 9 at Central Hall, Booth #14041.

We will debut our flagship Play For Dream MR headset across five key scenarios, from personal entertainment to enterprise solutions.

JOIN US AT CES 2026

The standalone MR headset combines 4K‑per-eye micro‑OLED displays, a fully wireless design, and an open Android ecosystem, delivering a premium untethered MR experience. Early users have praised the device as not only the world's first Android-based spatial computer but also "the best all-in-one wireless PCVR device currently available on the market."

Hands-On Experiences: From Today's Must‑Sees to Tomorrow's Prototype

At our booth, you can explore beyond personal spatial entertainment and choose your own curated journey into the next dimension:

The PCVR Arena: Compete without limits in a free-roam FPS experience, enabled by sub-centimeter precision tracking and true 1:1 movement.

Compete without limits in a free-roam FPS experience, enabled by sub-centimeter precision tracking and true 1:1 movement. The Immersive Gallery: Step into a living museum where masterpieces come to life in stunning high-fidelity mixed reality.

Step into a living museum where masterpieces come to life in stunning high-fidelity mixed reality. Full-Motion Flight Simulator: Take control and experience untethered, cockpit-level realism powered by crystal-clear 4K-per-eye micro-OLED displays.

Take control and experience untethered, cockpit-level realism powered by crystal-clear 4K-per-eye micro-OLED displays. Learn & Lounge Area: Unwind and discover interactive educational content alongside a private, theater-quality 8K cinematic space.

Unwind and discover interactive educational content alongside a private, theater-quality 8K cinematic space. Be Among the First to See What's Next: Experience the future of spatial computing with interactive R&D demonstrations. Be among the first to preview our latest prototype and witness the next evolution of spatial computing.

Meet us at CES 2026 — where the next dimension of spatial computing begins.

About Play for Dream

Play for Dream, founded in 2020, is a pioneering spatial computing company redefining digital interaction; its flagship Play for Dream MR Headset—the world's first Android‑based spatial computer—delivers industry‑leading wireless PCVR and premium visual fidelity, while powering enterprise solutions across education, industrial training, healthcare, cultural exhibitions, and entertainment.

SOURCE Play For Dream Technology