Play For Dream Unveils MR Prototype at CES 2026, Redefining Lightweight Spatial Computing

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Play For Dream Technology staged a compelling showcase at CES 2026, capturing widespread attention with its innovative MR headsets and spatial computing solutions. The company's booth attracted large crowds throughout the show, with industry professionals and enthusiasts alike lining up to experience their mixed reality headsets.

The Play For Dream MR was introduced as the "world's first Android-based spatial computer" and has been celebrated by overseas users and tech KOLs as "the world's best wireless PCVR headset." It served as the foundation for a range of compelling demonstrations across entertainment, education, and enterprise applications. Feedback highlighted the headset's remarkable 8K visual clarity.

The real surprise, however, came with the debut of the company's latest R&D prototype. This device drew particular excitement for its remarkable balance of extreme lightweight design and exceptional PCVR streaming performance.

Experience Highlights

The Play For Dream MR features dual 4K Micro-OLED displays with 14ms RGB VST latency, powered by the Snapdragon® XR2+ Gen 2 platform. With 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage, the device delivers robust performance for both standalone and streamed experiences.

Immersive Entertainment: Attendees experienced high-fidelity spatial gaming with responsive haptic controllers, private cinematic environments enhanced by DTS:X immersive audio, and remarkably low-latency wireless PCVR streaming for seamless immersion.

Professional Enterprise Applications: Demonstrations featured collaborative solutions for MR LBE, flight simulation systems, and VR education.

Prototype Breakthrough

In addition to the existing product showcases, Play For Dream unveiled its latest MR R&D prototype, which attendees referred to as the "surprise bombshell" of CES 2026. This prototype represents the company's technological exploration and roadmap research, achieving a significant breakthrough in lightweight design and PCVR streaming capabilities.

The prototype garnered widespread attention from global tech KOLs, with one commenting, "This will reshape the spatial computing landscape! The extreme lightweight design addresses a key industry pain point."

Another blogger added, "It's so light you almost forget you're wearing it. And the prototype's PCVR streaming performance is remarkable, showcasing crystal-clear visuals and imperceptible latency. This lightweight yet high-performing design positions Play For Dream to redefine standards in next-generation spatial computing devices."

Looking Forward

"CES provided an important platform to share our vision with the global community," said a Play For Dream representative. "We're committed to advancing spatial computing through meaningful innovation and collaboration."

The company plans to expand its partner ecosystem and explore new application areas throughout the coming year.

About Play for Dream



Play for Dream, founded in 2020, is a pioneering spatial computing company redefining digital interaction; its flagship Play for Dream MR Headset — the world's first Android‑based spatial computer — delivers industry‑leading wireless PCVR and premium visual fidelity, while powering enterprise solutions across education, industrial training, healthcare, cultural exhibitions, and entertainment.

Website: https://pfdm.ai/

