PLAY IT FORWARD -- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN CREDIT UNION AND ANN ARBOR SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PARTNER TO SUPPORT COMMUNITY MUSIC PROGRAMS

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Michigan Credit Union (UMCU) is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra (A2SO) in launching Play It Forward, an inspiring month-long initiative aimed at collecting gently used instruments and monetary donations to support public school music programs in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. The campaign will run throughout June, and UMCU's Carpenter Road Branch (2621 Carpenter Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48108) and South State Street Branch (2725 South State St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104) will serve as collection centers. The goal is to collect gently used instruments and raise $25,000 to fund much-needed repairs for currently unusable instruments.

An Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra volunteer helps a youngster try out an instrument at a pop-up taster session (photo: A2SO).

Highlighting the significance of this endeavor, Tyler Rindo, Estabrook Elementary Performance Arts teacher, emphasizes, "True equity in public education relies on intervention from people who truly believe in the cause. No one should be cheated from that right because of where they were born or where their family can afford to live. Ypsilanti Community Schools want to provide their community with the same opportunities as their peers from around the state. For our instrumental music program, that begins with high-quality functional instruments for our young musicians. The kindness and support of people who believe in access to high-quality music education will have life-changing results for our students."

The Play It Forward drive will kick off with an event on Friday, June 2, at UMCU's South State Street location in Ann Arbor. Attendees will enjoy live music and various donation opportunities, creating an engaging atmosphere for community involvement.

Tiffany Ford, UMCU's Chief Executive Officer, emphasizes that the partnership with A2SO aligns perfectly with UMCU's local philanthropic initiatives: "At UMCU, we believe in the transformative power of music education and the importance of providing equal opportunities for all students. Our collaboration with A2SO for the Play It Forward drive reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting our local public schools. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of students and foster a community that truly values the arts."

For Sarah Calderini, Executive Director of A2SO, the partnership with UMCU presents a remarkable opportunity to significantly amplify A2SO's mission objectives. "Since our founding in 1928, we've remained dedicated to nurturing the next generation of audiences and performers. A critical aspect of this mission is dismantling barriers to entry and equipping every aspiring musician with the necessary tools to express themselves and create music. The exceptional educators at public schools across the region deserve our committed support, and the ability to repurpose used instrument donations and repair those currently held by schools creates an immediate—and profoundly meaningful—impact."

More information on the drive can be found by visiting umcu.org .

About the University of Michigan Credit Union:

UMCU is the only credit union headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. UMCU has more than 115,000 members, 1.3 billion in assets, and employs over 200 team members. UMCU has 17 branch locations located in three Metro Detroit counties, serving the financial needs of members throughout the state.

UMCU is recognized as a valued employer and community partner, named a Top Workplace by Detroit Free Press, a National Best and Brightest Company To Work For, and one of America's Best Credit Unions in Each State by Forbes. In 2021, UMCU received the Arts + Business Partnership Award from the Americans for the Arts. For more information, visit UMCU.org or follow UMCU on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra (A2SO):

Launching their 95th concert season, the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra (A2SO) is one of the Midwest's premier regional orchestras, creating live, orchestral music for 70,000 listeners each year. They engage with the community through innovative and imaginative concert programming, educational programs, radio broadcasts, recordings, and online streaming. To find out more about the orchestra's events and initiatives, visit www.a2so.com .

