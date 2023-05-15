Play More, Spend Less This Summer in Denver

– The Mile High City offers world-class museums, family-friendly activities and outdoor adventures that don't break the bank. –

DENVER, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warmer days bring countless ways to play in the city with amusement parks, attractions, professional sporting events, outdoor adventure and more. Denver is truly a budget friendly destination, with offerings for all ages. In January 2023, Travel + Leisure proclaimed Denver among "The 18 Cheapest Places to Travel in 2023," making it the destination for families to find both fun and comfort in their summer travel plans. Below are some seasonal highlights. For a full list of events, things to do and hotel deals, check out the VISIT DENVER website.

New in Denver this Season

From exciting debut events to reimagined restaurant concepts, there are plenty of ways to experience Denver this season. The highly anticipated Casa Bonita is slated to reopen this season under the ownership of "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. Known as an "eatertainment" venue located just west of downtown Denver, it will open its doors with renowned chef Dana Rodriguez behind the new menu and offerings. Developed by the Downtown Denver Partnership, ¡Viva Streets! is a new season-long festival that pays homage to Ciclovia's Latin American roots and allows locals and visitors to experience a car-free way to explore the city over four Sundays from May through August. Participants can enjoy food from Taste of Colorado all while walking, biking, rolling, jogging, scooting, or even dancing through the heart of our city. Denver's popular RiNo Art District will close out the summer season with DENVER WALLS, a street art festival organized by the globally renowned WORLD WIDE WALLS. The event will bring a mural festival and interactive art to the district September 22 – October 3, 2023.

Free Things to Do

Dive deep into Colorado's history with a State Capitol tour. The Colorado State Capitol was modeled after the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., and is a stunning spectacle embellished with stained glass depicting events and people inherent to Colorado. The Capitol hosts temporary exhibits, visitor galleries and complimentary tours, Monday through Friday. Check out the free Cherry Creek Arts Festival, July 1-3, 2023 or the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival at Sloan's Lake, July 22, 2023. Anyone with a sweet tooth will love a free tour at Hammond's Candy Factory, a Denver staple since 1920. For more free activities and events, VISIT DENVER website.

Basecamp Denver

Spring and summer are the perfect seasons to play in the mountains then stay in the city. The neighboring Rocky Mountains invite visitors and residents to enjoy outdoor activities like hiking, white water rafting, kayaking, rock climbing and more, all within a two-hour drive from Denver. After a full day of outdoor adventures, return to the city and enjoy a meal at a kid-friendly restaurant, explore the city's vibrant neighborhoods or catch a baseball game at Coors Field or soccer match at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. For those that prefer to maintain their adventure in an urban environment, the Denver metro area boasts more than 5,000 acres of traditional parks and parkways and endless trails for biking, running and urban hikes. Learn more about Denver's outdoor and urban adventure offerings here and don't forget to end a day of outdoor adventure with ice cream at iconic Denver locations like Little Man Ice Cream!

History and Culture

The Mile High City's thriving cultural scene is on display this season with new exhibits, outdoor movies and more. Catch a movie under the stars during the Film on the Rocks series at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre or experience the magic of the area with a stop at Dinosaur Ridge to learn more about Denver's prehistoric history. Head over to the Denver Zoo to meet over 4,000 animals, representing more than 750 species, learn and play with the whole family at the Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus or visit the Colorado Railroad Museum. The Denver Museum of Nature and Science (DMNS) has a new blockbuster exhibition, Bugs that is fun for the whole family. Experience immersive art with the family at Denver's Meow Wolf or new galleries at the Denver Art Museum with their Free for Kids program.

Amusement Parks

Catch thrills and defy gravity at Denver's amusement parks. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park is located in downtown Denver and has a rich history in the city. It is fun for the whole family with 54 rides and attractions, including 14 pint-sized adventures, thrilling roller coasters, an entire water park and special events. This summer, Elitch Gardens' new roller coaster takes riders through the sights, sounds and winds of a real tornado. With a name that originated in 1964, Twister III: Storm Chaser, is a refurbished version of Twister II. Water World is Denver's spot to cool down in the summer. One of the most popular aquatic attractions is the aptly named Screamin' Mimi, where riders zoom down a 50-foot track at 30 mph and then glide gracefully across the splash-down pool. Lakeside Amusement Park also has rich history in Denver that's fun for all ages.

Denver Attraction Discount Passes

The Mile High City offers visitors two different discount passes to take advantage of the great attractions throughout Denver. The Mile High Culture Pass gives visitors three days to explore many of Denver's top art and cultural museums, while the Denver CityPASS gives visitors access to three, four or five of Denver's most popular attractions for seven days. For more information, visit the VISIT DENVER website.

Head to the VISIT DENVER website to learn more about spring and summer fun in Denver and to take advantage of various offerings, including hotel deals hot for the summer months.

