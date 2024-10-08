PLAYING FOR CHANGE TO RELEASE NEW SONG AROUND THE WORLD, "NO WOMAN NO CRY," FEATURING STEPHEN MARLEY, GILBERTO GIL, AND MERMANS MOSENGO IN CELEBRATION OF THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF BOB MARLEY'S ORIGINAL HIT AND INTERNATIONAL DAY OF THE GIRL CHILD

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playing For Change (PFC), a Certified B Corp (Social Purpose Corporation) global multimedia company dedicated to unifying the world through the power of music, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of its latest Song Around The World, "No Woman No Cry," featuring Stephen Marley, Gilberto Gil, and Mermans Mosengo. This highly anticipated release will premiere October 11, 2024 on Rolling Stone and Playing For Change's YouTube channel and website, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the original Bob Marley and the Wailers October 1974 hit, and in honor of the International Day of the Girl Child.

It was an honor to participate in Playing For Change on the song 'No Woman, No Cry.' It is a beautiful tribute to Bob Marley's legacy, of whom I am a fan. My own version of the song also found a home in Brazil, reinforcing the power of music as a force of unity and hope among people, said Gilberto Gil.

"No Woman No Cry" Song Around The World, created in partnership with Traditional Medicinals and Audio Technica as dedicated partners in change, is a musical collaboration with renowned artists and changemakers that transcends borders and celebrates global solidarity through music. This inspiring rendition brings together artists from diverse cultural backgrounds to honor the iconic song and legacy of the legendary Bob Marley, while spreading the spirit of love and message of hope and empowerment on the International Day of the Girl Child. In further recognition of this day, Playing For Change is partnering with WomenServe, a non-profit founded by Nioma Narissa Sadler, which envisions a just and loving world where women and girls everywhere are safe and healthy, can celebrate their independence, and can access the resources to thrive.

"No Woman No Cry" is an anthem that brings us all together around the campfire honoring our past and building a future where everything is gonna be alright, said Mark Johnson, PFC co-founder.

"No Woman No Cry" Song Around The World, will be featured on Playing For Change's upcoming album Songs For Humanity now available for pre-order in the PFC store and pre-save on various streaming platforms.

Songs For Humanity is an unparalleled musical collaboration manifesting the universal language and transformative power of music with soulful melodies and poignant lyrics. Incomparable artists such as Robbie Robertson, Ringo Starr, John Paul Jones, Carlos Santana, Slash, Jackson Browne, Black Pumas, Bunny Wailer, Peter Gabriel, Manu Chao and a multitude of global musicians have come together to craft a sonic masterpiece.

About Playing For Change

Playing For Change (PFC) was created to unify the world through the power of music. The primary focus of PFC is to record and film musicians performing in their natural environments and combine their talents and cultural power in innovative videos called Songs Around The World. To date, PFC has produced over 400 videos, recorded over 1,400 musicians in 65 countries and touched the hearts of over 3 billion viewers through music videos, performances and school programs.

Through 20 years of spreading peace through music, Playing For Change has been honored to partner with the United Nations, The White House and the Winter Olympics, collaborated with legendary musicians such as, Ringo Starr, Bono, John Paul Jones, Slash, Keith Richards, Susan Tedeschi and more, and appeared on CNN, The Tonight Show and Rolling Stone. Playing For Change is also the proud 2019 recipient of the prestigious Polar Music Prize.

Thank you to PFC partners in making change:



Audio-Technica

Audio pioneer in high-performance sound design. Established in 1962, Audio-Technica is a worldwide group of companies devoted to the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of problem-solving audio equipment. Initially known for state-of-the-art phonograph cartridges, A-T now creates high-performance microphones, headphones, wireless systems, mixers and electronic products for home and professional use. For more information visit: https://www.audio-technica.com

Traditional Medicinals

Traditional Medicinals is the leader in botanical wellness with a purpose to inspire active connection to plant wisdom in service of people and planet. Founded in 1974, Traditional Medicinals is rooted in herbal medicine that includes ethical sourcing and production, and rigorous attention to purity, quality, and sustainability standards. With more than sixty teas, lozenges and capsules specially formulated by herbalists, Traditional Medicinals has a deep commitment to both cutting-edge botany and traditional plant knowledge. A Certified B Corporation, California Benefit Corporation, and California Green Certified Business, Traditional Medicinals commits to elevating communities across the globe, helping ecosystems thrive, and fortifying cultural connections. Traditional Medicinals products are available online, and in most grocery and natural foods retailers. For additional information, visit: www.traditionalmedicinals.com

