Playlist and EGYM Complete Merger to Power the World's Most Comprehensive Fitness and Wellness Operating System

The combined company aims to help businesses, employers, and consumers unlock more connected, personalized, and accessible wellness experiences at a global scale

NEW YORK and MUNICH, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playlist, the parent company of Mindbody, Booker, and ClassPass, today announced the successful closing of its merger with EGYM, a global innovation leader in smart fitness technology, AI-enabled workout programming, and corporate wellness solutions, establishing the world's largest full-stack fitness and wellness operating system.

The transaction, which included $785 million in new equity investments and values the combined enterprise at $7.5 billion, marks a significant step in Playlist's mission to power the future of in-person wellness experiences worldwide. The new investment was led by Affinity Partners, with participation from a consortium of existing investors including Vista Equity Partners, Temasek, and L Catterton.

Playlist now includes more than 40,000 Mindbody-powered businesses, over 88,000 venues listed on ClassPass, over 20,000 EGYM Wellpass employer partners, more than 33,000 EGYM-powered fitness locations, and millions of active users across 30+ countries. The combined company has over 3,000 employees globally.

Playlist reservation growth is demonstrating that demand for real-world fitness, wellness, and self-care experiences is accelerating. At the same time, operators delivering these experiences are navigating a fragmented ecosystem of software, equipment, corporate wellness programs, consumer marketplaces, and member engagement tools.

By uniting Playlist's AI-driven software and consumer booking platforms with EGYM's smart equipment, hyper-personalized AI training plans, and corporate wellness aggregation, the combined company is positioned to form a comprehensive operating system that touches every layer of the fitness and wellness ecosystem.

Playlist and EGYM's complementary capabilities will help businesses streamline operations, seamlessly connect more employers with high-quality wellness options, create stronger connectivity across the end-to-end wellness ecosystem, and give people the tools they need to take charge of their health and wellbeing.

"With EGYM joining the Playlist portfolio, we can support the entire consumer journey end to end, from the first moment of inspiration through booking and check-in to the physical experience on the gym floor," said Fritz Lanman, CEO and Co-Founder of Playlist. "By bringing together software, hardware, and AI, we have an opportunity to make every step of that journey more seamless, personalized, and effective for both our members and our partners. This combination allows each company to double down on what they already do exceptionally well while extending our impact to one another's geographies, audiences, and verticals."

"What's especially exciting about this next chapter is that Playlist is now a founder-led company, meaning Fritz and I will have a decisive voice in shaping where Playlist goes," said Philipp Roesch-Schlanderer, Co-Founder of Playlist and CEO of EGYM. "We are now uniquely positioned to grow the entire industry by building a long-awaited bridge between fitness, wellness, and the healthcare market. Together, we are establishing the first truly global wellness technology operating system—running at a scale that will redefine health and longevity for the next generation as we make investment decisions for the long term."

With the transaction now complete, EGYM will become a subsidiary of Playlist alongside Mindbody, Booker, and ClassPass. Over time, the combined company expects to invest further in AI, personalization, operator tooling, and platform connectivity to help businesses grow more efficiently and deliver more wellness experiences to consumers. To learn more, visit: https://www.playlist.com/

About Playlist

Playlist is the parent company that brings together Mindbody, Booker, ClassPass, and EGYM—technology platforms that power experience-driven businesses across fitness, wellness, lifestyle, and beyond. Through a growing suite of AI-driven SaaS, corporate wellness, hardware, and consumer offerings, Playlist helps people discover and book experiences that bring joy, movement, and meaning to everyday life. Learn more at playlist.com.

About EGYM

Since 2010, EGYM has been a global innovation leader in the fitness and health industry with the vision of transforming healthcare "from repair to prevention." EGYM Wellpass partners with companies to improve employee health by providing access to fitness and health facilities and EGYM Technology equips those facilities with smart strength equipment and digital training solutions to offer an AI-driven workout experience for exercisers of all skill levels. Corporate customers benefit from reduced healthcare costs and increased productivity, and clubs from a growing membership base that stays engaged. EGYM is part of the Playlist portfolio of brands. Learn more at egym.com.

Media Contact:

Annie Chapdelaine

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SOURCE Playlist