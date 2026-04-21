Playlist Launches Kite to Expand Enterprise Software for Multi-Brand Fitness and Wellness Franchises

The launch strengthens Playlist's vertical SaaS portfolio with software designed exclusively for multi-brand operators

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playlist, the parent company of Mindbody, Booker, ClassPass, and EGYM, today announced the launch of Kite, a fitness and wellness management software purpose-built for multi-brand franchise businesses.

Designed to support the operational complexity of portfolio-scale organizations, Kite features a three-level hierarchy model that enables leaders to manage reporting, data, permissions, and controls across the enterprise, brand, and location levels. The unified platform brings together POS, CRM, payments, marketing, analytics, and performance data into a single system, helping organizations streamline operations, deliver consistent member experiences, and scale efficiently.

As a registered Payment Facilitator (PayFac), Kite automates royalty and brand-fund collection, simplifies reconciliation, and gives multi-brand franchisors unified reporting with less administrative overhead. This is especially valuable given the administrative complexity of owning multiple studios across distinct brands. The platform also unlocks new revenue opportunities for multi-brand businesses through configurable add-on fees and customizable access and booking policies—such as VIP credits and priority waitlisting—enabling operators to increase revenue without raising membership prices.

"Launching Kite reinforces our commitment to meeting fitness and wellness businesses at every stage of growth with best-in-class technology," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Playlist. "Kite gives multi-brand operators the visibility, control, and flexibility that they've been lacking, while advancing our broader vision of providing the infrastructure behind the world's most meaningful in-person wellness experiences."

Kite will function as a standalone business unit within the Playlist portfolio, and be led by industry veteran Bryan Arp, who will serve as President of Kite. Playlist's other vertical SaaS brands—Mindbody and Booker—will continue to operate independently, serving single-brand franchises and businesses across the fitness and wellness industry. Kite is already powering operations for some of the most recognizable multi-brand enterprises in the industry.

"There's been a clear white space in the market for software built specifically for portfolio-scale franchise operators," said Bryan Arp, President of Kite. "Most management systems weren't designed for the realities these organizations face—shared members, multiple brands, complex reporting, and royalties across locations. Kite was engineered specifically for these businesses, and as part of the Playlist organization, we're able to move faster, invest deeper, and build with the scale, reliability, and long-term vision that multi-brand operators need."

The Kite platform includes:

Kite Core: Multi-brand enterprise member management with booking, scheduling, retail, agreements, and staff management

Multi-brand enterprise member management with booking, scheduling, retail, agreements, and staff management Kite Payments: End-to-end payment facilitation, processing, and automated royalty management

End-to-end payment facilitation, processing, and automated royalty management Kite Engage: Automated marketing with drag-and-drop email, conversational SMS, and workflow automation

Automated marketing with drag-and-drop email, conversational SMS, and workflow automation Kite Insights: Advanced analytics with multi-brand enterprise reporting and customizable dashboards

Advanced analytics with multi-brand enterprise reporting and customizable dashboards Kite Perform: Fully integrated fitness performance data platform combining equipment and heart-rate data with in-studio digital experiences

Fully integrated fitness performance data platform combining equipment and heart-rate data with in-studio digital experiences Consumer experiences: Mobile app, web widgets, and a unified member portal

The introduction of Kite follows Playlist's recent merger with EGYM, further reinforcing the company's long-term strategy to support operators at every level of scale while accelerating innovation across software, payments, data, and connected fitness experiences.

About Playlist

Playlist is the parent company that brings together Mindbody, Booker, ClassPass, EGYM, and Kite—technology platforms that power experience-driven businesses across fitness, wellness, lifestyle, and beyond. Through a growing suite of AI-driven SaaS, corporate wellness, hardware, and consumer offerings, Playlist helps people discover and book experiences that bring joy, movement, and meaning to everyday life. Learn more at playlist.com.

About Kite

Kite is a fitness and wellness management platform purpose-built for multi-brand enterprise businesses. Combining POS, CRM, payments, marketing, analytics, and performance data into one unified system, Kite provides leadership teams with the centralized oversight needed to streamline operations and scale efficiently across brands and locations. As a registered Payment Facilitator (PayFac), Kite also enables advanced, automated royalty management for its customers. Operating as a business unit within the Playlist portfolio, Kite is built to meet the evolving needs of multi-brand operators powering the world's most impactful in-person fitness and wellness experiences. Learn more at www.kitetech.com.

Media Contact

Annie Chapdelaine

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SOURCE Kite