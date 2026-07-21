PlayOn Sports Appoints Dave Bottoms as Chief Product Officer and Celia Poon as Chief Financial Officer

Leadership additions to accelerate growth of PlayOn Sports, the company behind GoFan, MaxPreps and the NFHS Network

PlayOn Sports has appointed Dave Bottoms as Chief Product Officer and Celia Poon as Chief Financial Officer.

Bottoms joins from Upwork (Nasdaq: UPWK), bringing more than 25 years of product leadership across Upwork, Meta, Dropbox and Yahoo, and will lead product strategy and consumer product marketing across GoFan, MaxPreps and the NFHS Network.

Poon joins from Eightfold AI, bringing more than two decades of finance leadership across Eightfold AI, Twitter, Zynga, Yahoo, Wag Labs and Highfive, and will oversee PlayOn's financial strategy, operations and long-term growth planning.

The appointments support PlayOn's continued growth as the nation's leading technology company powering high school athletics, serving more than 8,500 schools and 100 million fans nationwide.

ATLANTA, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayOn Sports, the nation's leading technology company powering high school athletics through GoFan, MaxPreps and the NFHS Network, today announced the appointments of Dave Bottoms as Chief Product Officer and Celia Poon as Chief Financial Officer, strengthening its executive leadership team as the company continues to grow its impact and footprint across the high school sports landscape.

Dave Bottoms & Celia Poon

Through GoFan, MaxPreps and the NFHS Network, PlayOn connects tens of millions of fans, families and athletes across the U.S. through ticketing, live video streaming and sports coverage while empowering schools to save time, grow their fanbases and generate meaningful revenue to reinvest in their programs and communities. Bottoms and Poon bring deep experience scaling high-growth technology companies and will drive PlayOn's next phase of innovation and growth.

The appointments come as PlayOn continues to expand its national footprint, serving more than 8,500 schools and 100 million fans while growing its partnerships with state athletic associations and investing in the future of high school sports. Through its platforms, PlayOn helps schools increase access for players, reduce administrative burdens, engage fans and create support for athletic programs.

PlayOn's commitment to schools extends beyond digital products: the company has invested to equip schools across the U.S. with automated cameras – at no cost – and has returned more than $170 million in direct revenue to schools and state associations to help fund athletic programs, student opportunities and initiatives that keep participation accessible and affordable.

"PlayOn powers how millions of fans and families experience high school sports, from discovering scores and highlights to buying tickets and streaming games," said Perkins Miller, Chief Executive Officer of PlayOn Sports. "Dave and Celia's deep expertise building category-leading consumer technology platforms will help us accelerate innovation, strengthen the connections between schools and their communities, and expand the reach and impact of high school sports."

Dave Bottoms Named Chief Product Officer

Bottoms brings more than 25 years of product and marketplace leadership experience from Upwork, Meta, Dropbox and Yahoo, where he has driven product-led growth through major technology shifts including mobile, SaaS subscriptions, digital advertising and AI. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Marketplace at Upwork.

As Chief Product Officer, Bottoms will lead product strategy and development across PlayOn's portfolio, including GoFan, MaxPreps and the NFHS Network, helping create more connected experiences for schools, families, fans and partners.

"What excites me most about PlayOn Sports is the opportunity to build world-class digital experiences across web, mobile and connected TV platforms that bring together schools and athletes with their passionate local communities and fans," said Dave Bottoms, Chief Product Officer of PlayOn Sports. "Because PlayOn sits at the intersection of sports, technology and community, we have an incredible opportunity to continue innovating the high school sports experience and help more schools build stronger connections with their fans and communities. At the center of that work is a simple belief: school success is our success, and technology should help every community celebrate and support its student-athletes."

Celia Poon Named Chief Financial Officer

Poon brings more than two decades of finance and operating leadership across SaaS, consumer internet and marketplace businesses. Most recently, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Eightfold AI and previously held senior finance leadership roles at Twitter, Zynga, Yahoo, Wag Labs and Highfive, helping guide companies through periods of rapid growth, transformation and scale.

As Chief Financial Officer of PlayOn Sports, Poon will oversee financial strategy, planning and operations as the company continues to expand across high school athletics and activities.

"PlayOn has built a highly differentiated portfolio of products and a uniquely connected ecosystem that has established the company as the leader in high school sports technology," said Celia Poon, Chief Financial Officer of PlayOn Sports. "With such a strong foundation, I see tremendous opportunities to build on that leadership, deepen our impact and create even more value for schools, communities and partners. I'm excited to join the team and help support PlayOn's next phase of growth, while making it easier for families, alumni and fans to support the programs and students they care about, wherever they are."

About PlayOn Sports

PlayOn Sports is the nation's leading technology company powering high school athletics, serving thousands of schools and millions of fans nationwide. GoFan, NFHS Network and MaxPreps are the trusted PlayOn brands connecting fans, families, athletes and schools through ticketing, streaming, highlights, scores and stats. Together, every game reaches more fans, generates more engagement and creates greater support for school athletic programs. As high school sports continue to grow, PlayOn remains committed to strengthening the communities at the heart of the game. To learn more, visit playonsports.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Trevor Bowden

[email protected]

SOURCE PlayOn! Sports