Playsaurus Announces Orc Incremental, a Dark Fantasy Incremental Auto-battler Launching on Steam in 2026

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Playsaurus

Apr 23, 2026, 08:33 ET

The incremental auto-battler where you build an orc army, watch it fight, and make it unstoppable.

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LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent developer Nice Ride and publisher Playsaurus are proud to reveal Orc Incremental (teaser, Steam, press kit, website), their new incremental auto-battler with RPG elements. The game is planned for release in 2026 for PC via Steam. Players draft units and totems, optimize formations, cast spells, and repeatedly rebirth to unlock permanent power and push deeper into an ever-scaling dark fantasy campaign.

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ORC Incremental Capsule
ORC Incremental Capsule
Orc Incremental Gameplay
Orc Incremental Gameplay

"The game started as a weekend project sort of thing. I told Victor, one of our programmers, 'Hey, you're always doing prototypes with shitty programmer art and I need to practice drawing, let's do something in like 3 days and we'll put it on Steam for fun.' And then we kept adding more features and more art into it and a year went by. Then I decided to show it to Playsaurus, they thought it was addictive as hell, so we joined forces along the journey to release Orc Incremental as a full game."
Velasco, Art and Programming

In Orc Incremental, players command a growing army of dark fantasy units in an experience built around constant scaling and strategic refinement. New units and totems are acquired through card drafting, and each choice pushes the run in a different direction. Armies fight automatically, but success depends on how players build their composition, set formations, and use spells at key moments.

When progress slows, players can perform a Dark Rebirth, resetting the current run in exchange for permanent bonuses and additional unlocks. This core loop creates a strong sense of momentum, experimentation, and long-term mastery.

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About Nice Ride
Nice Ride is a collective of three game developers from different European countries working remotely. They are focused on creating single-player games with 2D art, and Orc Incremental is their debut title. They don't use generative AI; all their art is hand-made. Learn more at niceride.gg.

About Playsaurus
Playsaurus is a California-based developer-publisher widely recognized as one of the most prominent names in the incremental and idle-games space.

Press Contact
Austin Oblouk
19495192196
[email protected]

SOURCE Playsaurus

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