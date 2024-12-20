Playtika Teams Up with IGT to Bring World-Class Slots to Social Casino Games

IGT slot titles meet Playtika's iconic social casino portfolio: Slotomania, Caesars Slots, and House of Fun

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK), a leader in mobile gaming and interactive entertainment, has announced a partnership with IGT (NYSE:IGT), a global gaming leader. This collaboration brings several of IGT's most popular renowned slot themes to Playtika's category-leading social casino games, offering players an exciting new way to enjoy their favorite casino slots virtually, free of charge.*

Starting this month and rolling into 2025, IGT slot titles will appear in Slotomania, Caesars Slots, and House of Fun. The first fan-favorite, Cleopatra II, will debut in Slotomania beginning December 26, 2024, with more top-performing IGT slots slated to follow throughout the next year.

"We are constantly looking for ways to engage new players and are thrilled to announce our strategic content partnership with IGT," said Amnon Calev, Executive General Manager of Slots Central and Slotomania at Playtika. "As leaders in the social casino industry, it was only natural for us to collaborate with the creators of some of the most iconic games in the gaming industry and bring the best content into our social casino game."

IGT's President of Global Gaming, Nick Khin, echoed the excitement: "By partnering with Playtika, IGT can extend the reach of its player-favorite games portfolio and offer popular games such as Cleopatra II in a free-to-play format via Playtika's iconic social casino games. This collaboration creates new opportunities for a global audience of players to immerse themselves in the thrill of IGT slots in a virtual, social setting."

Cleopatra II will launch in Slotomania this December, accompanied by a multi-platform marketing campaign, and players can look forward to discovering which popular IGT games are anticipated to launch in Caesars Slots and House of Fun. Download all three games, which are available for free in the Apple Store and Google Play store to experience the virtual slots, straight from the Vegas casino floor to your phone. Playtika's social casino games are designed for entertainment purposes only, with no real money rewards.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

* *Playtika's social casino games are free-to-play. Optional purchases of virtual items (including random items) are available in the game and can be disabled in device settings. No real-money rewards are offered.

